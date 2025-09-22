Protests Erupt in Philippines Over Corruption
(MENAFN) One individual was killed, 216 others—including 89 minors—were detained, and more than 90 police personnel were injured during demonstrations held Sunday against corruption in the Philippines’ capital, Manila.
The Department of Health reported that 48 wounded people were transported to a hospital following confrontations between protesters and police on Mendiola Street, according to the Presidential Communications Office.
An unidentified man was pronounced dead on arrival after suffering a stab wound, the department stated.
However, both the Department of Interior and Local Government and the Philippines National Police denied claims that any protesters had been stabbed.
Several police officers sustained serious injuries, according to a state-operated news agency.
During the protests, a budget chain hotel was looted, motorbikes were set ablaze, and city properties were damaged.
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Manila on Sunday to voice their frustration over alleged corruption, with some participants clashing with law enforcement.
An organizer estimated that roughly 80,000 people took part in the protest.
