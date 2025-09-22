Where Shakespeare Lives On... The Globe Theatre Then, Now

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Nusaiba Ben-Shaibah

LONDON, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Few theatres in the world carry a history as rich as Shakespeare's Globe.

The Globe Theatre that stands today in London is the third incarnation of the historic playhouse that was originally opened in 1599.

It is believed that the first play Shakespeare wrote for the original Globe was "Julius Caesar" in the spring of 1599 and later that year, he also wrote "As You Like It" and began work on "Hamlet".

In 1613, during a performance of Shakespeare's "Henry VIII" (co-written with Fletcher), a misfired prop cannon caused the thatched roof to catch fire.

The company rebuilt the Globe the following year, this time with a tiled roof. The second Globe continued to operate until it was closed by Parliamentary decree in 1642.

The current Globe Theatre opened in 1997 after many years of campaigning by Sam Wanamaker, founder of Shakespeare's Globe Trust.

Today, Shakespeare's Globe includes two performance spaces: the Globe Theatre and the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

The theatre accommodates 1,570 people, including 700 standing spaces. Seating is arranged in galleries surrounding the open stage, ensuring constant interaction between performers and spectators.

Looking ahead, Shakespeare's Globe is developing a new Research and Collections center, which will include London's first dedicated Shakespeare Library, free and open to all. (end) nbs