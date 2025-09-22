Irth Capital Management Names Former US Ambassador To Qatar Timmy Davis As President & Partner
Doha, Qatar: Irth Capital Management LP (“Irth”), the hybrid US–Qatari alternative investment platform co-founded by Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulla Al Thani and Matthew Bradshaw, is proud to announce the appointment of Ambassador (Ret.) Timmy T Davis (pictured) as President & Partner.
Ambassador Davis most recently served as the US Ambassador to the State of Qatar (2022-2025), where he played a pivotal role in deepening the strong bilateral relationship between Doha and Washington. A fluent Arabic and Spanish speaker with nearly three decades of service in diplomacy, national security, and the US Marine Corps, Davis brings a unique blend of strategic insight, cultural understanding, and global experience to Irth.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulla Al Thani, Co-Founder & Chairman of Irth, said:“Ambassador Davis has been a trusted partner and friend to Qatar during his diplomatic service. His joining Irth is a testament to our ambition to create a world-class investment platform rooted in Doha and extending globally. We are proud to welcome him to the Irth family as we continue to build bridges between Qatar, the United States, and international markets.”
Ambassador (Ret.) Timmy Davis, President & Partner, said,“Serving as US Ambassador to Qatar was the greatest honor of my career. Qatar is a nation of vision, ambition, and global leadership. I am excited to continue building upon the deep relationships I formed here and to support Irth's mission of creating value for the GCC, the United States and our investors."
