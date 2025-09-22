MSDF Launches Encouragement Award For Best Productive Family

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), represented by the Family Empowerment Department, launched the sixth Encouragement Award for entrepreneurs of productive ventures, for the best productive family and the best product.

The award has been launched on the MSDF's social media platforms, as part of its efforts to bolster the economic and social level of families.

Backed by the Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM), the ministry launched the award as a precious opportunity to spur innovation and support productive families in building an enduring economic future that pays tribute to innovation and enhances societal development.

The key objective of the award is to encourage productive families to augment their productions, help them invest in their resources, and subsequently convert them into productive ventures capable of contributing to the nation's economic and social development, in addition to strengthening the productive families' roles in achieving sustainable development, said Director of the MSDF's Family Empowerment Department, Fatima Al Nuaimi.

For his part, Director of DAAM's Shared Services Department, Yousef Mohammed Al Nuaimi, said the fund significantly prioritises support for these kinds of initiatives, affirming that the award represents a key motivator for productive families, helping them advance their products to reach competitive levels.