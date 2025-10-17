Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Parliament To Elect New Prime Minister On Oct 21

2025-10-17 05:05:12
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TOKYO, Oct 17 (NNN-NHK) – Japan's ruling and opposition parties, agreed today, to elect a new prime minister, to replace Shigeru Ishiba on Oct 21, local media reported.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, agreed to hold the parliamentary vote to pick the successor to outgoing Ishiba on Oct 21, the day when an extraordinary Diet session is convened, Yomiuri Shimbun reported.– NNN-NHK

