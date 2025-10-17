Japan Parliament To Elect New Prime Minister On Oct 21

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, agreed to hold the parliamentary vote to pick the successor to outgoing Ishiba on Oct 21, the day when an extraordinary Diet session is convened, Yomiuri Shimbun reported.– NNN-NHK

