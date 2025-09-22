Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Internacional Dismisses Head Coach Roger Machado

2025-09-22 03:42:52
(MENAFN) Internacional has parted ways with head coach Roger Machado following a 3-2 home loss to archrivals Gremio on Sunday, amid a steep downturn in form that has seen the team lose six of its last seven matches in all competitions.

Club president Alessandro Barcellos announced the dismissal during a post-match press conference.

"We'd like to inform you that we've made the decision to dismiss Roger Machado," he told reporters.

"It's always a difficult time; everyone who works at the club knows that changing a coach is rarely seen as a positive thing," Barcellos added.

Assistant coach Pablo Fernandez will take charge on an interim basis while the club searches for a long-term successor.

Machado, who took over in July last year, ends his tenure with a record of 34 victories, 20 draws, and 19 defeats.

A historic force in South American football, Internacional has won three Serie A championships and lifted the Copa Libertadores twice.

