Motorbike Attack In Peshawar's Jamil Chowk Leaves Policeman Fighting For Life

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A police constable from Phando police station was critically injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on him in Jamil Chowk on Peshawar's Ring Road on Sunday evening۔

According to eyewitnesses, the constable, identified as Babar Khan, was on leave and taking his child to a doctor when motorcycle-riding attackers targeted him.

He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Lady Reading Hospital, where doctors described his condition as critical.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation. SP City Arshad Khan also arrived at the spot to oversee the situation.

Later at night, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr. Mian Saeed Ahmed visited Lady Reading Hospital to inquire after the injured officer. He was accompanied by SSP Operations Masood Ahmed, SP City Muhammad Atiq Shah, and DSP Headquarters Wajid Shah.

The CCPO met with the attending doctors and directed them to ensure the provision of the best possible medical care to the injured constable.