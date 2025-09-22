NHRC To Organise Conference On Crime Of Impunity On Oct 6

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has announced it will organise an international conference titled,“The Crime of Aggression and Impunity: Challenges to International Accountability and the Protection of Human Rights” on October 6.

In a statement yesterday, the NHRC said that a large number of relevant international and regional human rights organisations will participate in the one-day conference. It is also expected to attract a significant attendance from human rights advocates worldwide. The conference will feature a high-level opening session and four main public sessions with participation from all attendees.

Maryam bint Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Chairperson of the NHRC, said:“This conference comes at an important stage where all human rights efforts worldwide must unite to prevent impunity after the crime of aggression, in addition to the crimes of genocide and war crimes in the Gaza Strip, which require holding those responsible accountable. The conference also serves as a platform that calls for the necessity of not reconciling with impunity and the need for accountability.”