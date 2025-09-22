Joramco Partners with ProjectSea for Beach and Dive Cleanup Campaign in Aqaba
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – September 21, 2025 — Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), sponsored and took part in a beach and dive cleanup campaign in partnership with ProjectSea’s 46th cleanup campaign. This collaborative initiative reflects Joramco’s commitment to sustainability & environment, reaffirming its role as an engaged and committed, trusted and a responsible industry leader.
Held in Aqaba, the campaign brought together 23 volunteers from Joramco’s team and ProjectSea’s divers. The joint effort led to the collection of 80 kg of waste, 56 kg of which is from the sea dive and 24 kg from the beach. Over 3000 pieces of plastic were collected, making up 90% of the total waste. The campaign stands as a testament to the impact of cross-sector partnerships in protecting marine biodiversity and raising environmental awareness.
Commenting on the initiative, Hana Ibsais, Chief People and Performance Officer For us at Joramco, sustainability isn’t a side project, it’s part of how we operate. Partnering with ProjectSea felt like the right step as they share our focus on action and on empowering young people who care about making a difference. This cleanup wasn’t just about removing waste; it was about showing what can happen when people come together to protect the places we all rely on. We’re proud to be part of such initiatives and excited to keep building a cleaner, more sustainable future with partners like ProjectSea. “
Seif Al Madanat, Chief Executive Officer of ProjectSea, said:“We deeply value Joramco’s sponsorship of our 46th cleanup campaign and their belief in our mission and vision. Together, we are advancing SDG 14 – ‘Life Below Water’ – to protect and restore our marine ecosystems. It’s inspiring to see a leading Jordanian company take such an active role in safeguarding our shared natural heritage.”
This initiative is an extension of Joramco’s broader sustainability strategy. In addition to supporting environmental programs, Joramco plants 10 trees in its dedicated area at Dibeen Forest Reserve for every aircraft it delivers. The company also partners with DHL’s GoGreen+ program to reduce its carbon footprint through the use of sustainable aviation fuel derived from renewable resources. The partnership with ProjectSea further affirms Joramco’s commitment to community-led initiatives that drive environmental and social progress, empowering the future leaders of the Kingdom.
