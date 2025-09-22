Sapyen Unveils World's Most Extensive Male Fertility Catalog, Including DNA Fragmentation And Methylation

Sapyen's Advanced Home Semen Analysis Test Kit

Sapyen unveils the world's most extensive male fertility catalog, bringing once-exclusive lab tests home: accurate, affordable, convenient.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sapyen has launched the world's most complete catalog of male fertility diagnostics for home-to-lab use. For the first time, DNA fragmentation and DNA methylation tests are available to patients at scale and at an affordable price.For decades, male testing has stalled at the surface: count and motility. Couples battle through IVF cycles facing uncertainty, expense, and preventable failures. Specialists and parents alike have sought deeper insight and personalised care. Sapyen resets that standard by delivering a comprehensive suite of assays, collected at home and processed by accredited IVF laboratories worldwide.The Sapyen CatalogNo more piecemeal answers. For the first time, men can see the full picture of their fertility health, from routine semen analysis to advanced assays that predict IVF success:[1] Core Semen Analysis (SA): The foundation. Count, motility, morphology, and pH, performed to WHO guidelines. Most men start here.[2] Antisperm Antibody (includes Core SA): Detects hidden immune issues that block conception.[3] DNA Fragmentation (includes Core SA): Goes beyond the basics. Even when semen parameters appear normal, fragmentation reveals DNA damage that can sabotage conception and IVF.[4] DNA Methylation (includes Core SA): Breakthrough access. Epigenetic profiling of sperm DNA, tied to embryo health and outcomes, now available directly to patients for the first time.[5] Sapyen Complete Analysis: All of the above in one kit, delivering the most comprehensive male fertility assessment available anywhere.Every test uses Sapyen's proprietary SPX72 medium, which extends semen viability from one hour to 72 hours. Samples are collected at home and shipped to accredited partner laboratories, arriving viable for lab-grade analysis. Sapyen is the world's only male fertility test kit adopted by leading IVF clinics worldwide, offering the most accurate home semen analysis.“Advanced male diagnostics have been rare; and when available, they have been priced out of reach or built on weak science. That is the trap patients fall into: the illusion of access without affordability or accuracy,” said Ashwin Ramachandran, CEO of Sapyen.“Sapyen is different. We make advanced testing routine, accessible, affordable, and anchored in science that sets the standard. For $149, men can get a semen analysis that delivers a complete overview of fertility health to WHO guidelines, and access advanced assays like DNA fragmentation and methylation at a fraction of the cost of in-clinic alternatives.”With adoption across major IVF networks worldwide, Sapyen is setting the new standard in male fertility diagnostics, where advanced testing is no longer rare, but routine.--About SapyenSapyen is the global leader in home male fertility diagnostics, pioneering solutions that make sperm testing accurate, affordable, and convenient. Its patent-pending SPX72 medium extends semen viability from 1 hour to 72 hours, enabling home collection and secure delivery to CLIA-certified partner laboratories for lab-grade analysis. Sapyen's test kits, starting at $149, provide comprehensive insights-from semen analysis to advanced assays such as DNA fragmentation and DNA Methylation-bringing lab-grade diagnostics directly to patients' homes. To learn more about Sapyen, visit

