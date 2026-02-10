Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Launches New Vocational Training In AI

2026-02-10 02:13:50
The Swiss government is taking new technologies into account in the development of vocational training. It has approved the new profession of artificial intelligence specialist in response to the growing importance of AI in companies.
2 minutes Keystone-SDA
An AI business specialist with a federal diploma is a tertiary-level professional qualification. People with this qualification are responsible for systematically exploiting the potential of AI, the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SEFRI) said in a press release on Tuesday.

