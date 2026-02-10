Switzerland Launches New Vocational Training In AI
An AI business specialist with a federal diploma is a tertiary-level professional qualification. People with this qualification are responsible for systematically exploiting the potential of AI, the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SEFRI) said in a press release on Tuesday.More More Education Learning from Switzerland: global delegates explore apprenticeship model
