Eight Years of Compassion Boursa Kuwait continues its support for sick children with KACCH and BACCH
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait City, Kuwait – September 21, 2025: Reaffirming its long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, Boursa Kuwait extended its strategic partnership with the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital (KACCH) and Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (BACCH) for the eighth consecutive year, supporting a series of impactful initiatives designed to improve the quality of healthcare services provided to children that reflect its dedication to making a lasting positive impact on the community.
Among the most heartfelt initiatives of this partnership was Boursa Kuwait’s contribution to the design and furnishing of a dedicated ‘Family Room’ within the Intensive Care Unit at Al-Adan Hospital for Maternity and Childhood. Unlike traditional ward settings, the room offers families a private and comforting space where they can remain close to their children during illness or medical procedures, helping to meet their emotional and psychological needs in difficult times. It also provides a supportive environment for families to have essential conversations with medical staff about their child’s condition and treatment plan.
The exchange also provided electric wheelchairs for children suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), enabling them to move independently and safely. In addition, Boursa Kuwait supplied My Lecky Walker devices to children with developmental delays, muscle weaknesses, and ligament laxity, in an effort to help them improve their balance and gradually train their mobility.
Additionally, the company equipped doctors, nurses, and healthcare specialists across nine hospitals in Kuwait with specialized tools designed to help children prepare for medical procedures simply and reassuringly, while also encouraging them to express their feelings. These efforts were instrumental in supporting thousands of young patients and their families throughout 2024.
“Our partnership with the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital (KACCH) and Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (BACCH) reflects Boursa Kuwait’s unwavering commitment to supporting the community and creating a tangible, lasting impact. It represents an investment in initiatives that contribute to building a brighter and more sustainable future,” said Boursa Kuwait’s Senior Director of Marketing and Communication, Mr. Naser M. Al-Sanousi.
This collaboration stems from Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to providing a safe and supportive environment that meets the emotional and psychological needs of children with illnesses and their families. In previous years, the exchange contributed to the renovation and maintenance of the children’s ward at Al-Sabah Hospital, which serves more than 100 children annually. It has also supported the purchase of medical equipment designed to ease the pain of children receiving intravenous injections, reflecting its dedication to improving the patient experience and ensuring the highest quality of healthcare services for children.
In 2024 alone, Boursa Kuwait’s support touched the lives of thousands of children and their families, enabling the delivery of nearly 34,000 services across eight hospitals. These included therapeutic play environments that gave children a safe space to express their feelings, ease their fears and find the courage to face medical challenges with hope and resilience.
“Boursa Kuwait continues its humanitarian mission by collaborating with institutions that share its vision and values, driven by a common belief in the importance of creating a safe and supportive environment for children facing difficult health conditions. This collaboration helps enhance their emotional and psychological well-being and improves their treatment journey through innovative settings. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital and Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice for their unwavering humanitarian efforts, and I look forward to continuing this strategic partnership to achieve even greater milestones in the future,” added Al-Sanousi.
Boursa Kuwait’s continuous support for KACCH & BACCH and its mission in hospitals and in Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice comes in line with the objectives of the ‘Community’ pillar of its Corporate Sustainability (CS) strategy and is in line with Goal 10 – Reduced Inequalities – and Goal 17 – Partnership for the Goals - of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
CEO and Director of Clinical Services at Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (KACCH and BACCH) Dr. Tala Al-Dabbous, praised Boursa Kuwait’s continued commitment and expressed her sincere gratitude to the exchange for its sustained support within the framework of their strategic partnership.
“Our partnership with Boursa Kuwait dates back to 2017, and their generous support of our initiatives have made a transformative impact in developing therapeutic environments for children in hospitals across Kuwait, positively affecting their lives, easing their suffering and providing vital psychological and emotional support to both the children and their families,” she said.
KACCH & BACCH currently operate child life programs in eight hospitals: Al Amiri, Al Farwaniya, Al Jahra, Jaber Al Ahmed, Al Adan, Ibn Sina, Al Razi, and NBK Specialized Children’s Hospital, providing specialized child life and therapeutic play programs for children and their families in hospital wards, playrooms, bedside, and other hospital departments where children are treated, working closely with doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals to support children undergoing difficult procedures.
Bayt Abdullah Children's Hospice also provides support for children in Kuwait facing life-threatening health conditions, focusing on multidisciplinary palliative care to ensure the best possible quality of life for these children.
Boursa Kuwait’s Corporate Sustainability strategy stipulates ensuring initiatives apply and fall in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), industry best practice standards, and investor expectations, creating strong and sustainable partnerships that ultimately achieve success and allow Boursa Kuwait to leverage the capabilities and strengths of other companies or organizations that have experience in different fields, and integrating sustainability efforts with the company culture, to achieve longevity and ongoing impact that is carried on and instilled in the day-to-day operations of the stock exchange.
As part of the strategy, Boursa Kuwait has launched many initiatives in partnership with local and international organizations, focusing on support for nongovernmental organizations and charity programs, financial literacy and capital market awareness, the empowerment of women, and environmental protection.
Among the most heartfelt initiatives of this partnership was Boursa Kuwait’s contribution to the design and furnishing of a dedicated ‘Family Room’ within the Intensive Care Unit at Al-Adan Hospital for Maternity and Childhood. Unlike traditional ward settings, the room offers families a private and comforting space where they can remain close to their children during illness or medical procedures, helping to meet their emotional and psychological needs in difficult times. It also provides a supportive environment for families to have essential conversations with medical staff about their child’s condition and treatment plan.
The exchange also provided electric wheelchairs for children suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), enabling them to move independently and safely. In addition, Boursa Kuwait supplied My Lecky Walker devices to children with developmental delays, muscle weaknesses, and ligament laxity, in an effort to help them improve their balance and gradually train their mobility.
Additionally, the company equipped doctors, nurses, and healthcare specialists across nine hospitals in Kuwait with specialized tools designed to help children prepare for medical procedures simply and reassuringly, while also encouraging them to express their feelings. These efforts were instrumental in supporting thousands of young patients and their families throughout 2024.
“Our partnership with the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital (KACCH) and Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (BACCH) reflects Boursa Kuwait’s unwavering commitment to supporting the community and creating a tangible, lasting impact. It represents an investment in initiatives that contribute to building a brighter and more sustainable future,” said Boursa Kuwait’s Senior Director of Marketing and Communication, Mr. Naser M. Al-Sanousi.
This collaboration stems from Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to providing a safe and supportive environment that meets the emotional and psychological needs of children with illnesses and their families. In previous years, the exchange contributed to the renovation and maintenance of the children’s ward at Al-Sabah Hospital, which serves more than 100 children annually. It has also supported the purchase of medical equipment designed to ease the pain of children receiving intravenous injections, reflecting its dedication to improving the patient experience and ensuring the highest quality of healthcare services for children.
In 2024 alone, Boursa Kuwait’s support touched the lives of thousands of children and their families, enabling the delivery of nearly 34,000 services across eight hospitals. These included therapeutic play environments that gave children a safe space to express their feelings, ease their fears and find the courage to face medical challenges with hope and resilience.
“Boursa Kuwait continues its humanitarian mission by collaborating with institutions that share its vision and values, driven by a common belief in the importance of creating a safe and supportive environment for children facing difficult health conditions. This collaboration helps enhance their emotional and psychological well-being and improves their treatment journey through innovative settings. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital and Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice for their unwavering humanitarian efforts, and I look forward to continuing this strategic partnership to achieve even greater milestones in the future,” added Al-Sanousi.
Boursa Kuwait’s continuous support for KACCH & BACCH and its mission in hospitals and in Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice comes in line with the objectives of the ‘Community’ pillar of its Corporate Sustainability (CS) strategy and is in line with Goal 10 – Reduced Inequalities – and Goal 17 – Partnership for the Goals - of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
CEO and Director of Clinical Services at Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (KACCH and BACCH) Dr. Tala Al-Dabbous, praised Boursa Kuwait’s continued commitment and expressed her sincere gratitude to the exchange for its sustained support within the framework of their strategic partnership.
“Our partnership with Boursa Kuwait dates back to 2017, and their generous support of our initiatives have made a transformative impact in developing therapeutic environments for children in hospitals across Kuwait, positively affecting their lives, easing their suffering and providing vital psychological and emotional support to both the children and their families,” she said.
KACCH & BACCH currently operate child life programs in eight hospitals: Al Amiri, Al Farwaniya, Al Jahra, Jaber Al Ahmed, Al Adan, Ibn Sina, Al Razi, and NBK Specialized Children’s Hospital, providing specialized child life and therapeutic play programs for children and their families in hospital wards, playrooms, bedside, and other hospital departments where children are treated, working closely with doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals to support children undergoing difficult procedures.
Bayt Abdullah Children's Hospice also provides support for children in Kuwait facing life-threatening health conditions, focusing on multidisciplinary palliative care to ensure the best possible quality of life for these children.
Boursa Kuwait’s Corporate Sustainability strategy stipulates ensuring initiatives apply and fall in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), industry best practice standards, and investor expectations, creating strong and sustainable partnerships that ultimately achieve success and allow Boursa Kuwait to leverage the capabilities and strengths of other companies or organizations that have experience in different fields, and integrating sustainability efforts with the company culture, to achieve longevity and ongoing impact that is carried on and instilled in the day-to-day operations of the stock exchange.
As part of the strategy, Boursa Kuwait has launched many initiatives in partnership with local and international organizations, focusing on support for nongovernmental organizations and charity programs, financial literacy and capital market awareness, the empowerment of women, and environmental protection.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment