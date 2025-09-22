Tajikistan, ADB Set Priorities For Growth Under 2026-30 Partnership Strategy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Asian Development Bank (ADB) Director General for Central and West Asia Leah Gutierrez has completed her first official visit to Tajikistan, during which she reaffirmed ADB's long-term commitment to the country through the forthcoming Country Partnership Strategy 2026-2030, Trend reports.

The new strategy will focus on strengthening resilient and efficient infrastructure, enhancing economic management and competitiveness, and expanding inclusiveness alongside improved quality and access to social services.

During her visit, Gutierrez joined President Emomali Rahmon at the inauguration of the ADB-supported Hydromet campus and held high-level meetings with First Deputy Prime Minister Hokim Kholiqzoda, Chairperson of the State Investment and State Property Committee Sulton Rahimzoda, and other senior officials.

“ADB values its strong partnership with Tajikistan and takes pride in our shared achievements to improve people's lives,” Gutierrez said.“We remain committed to supporting the government's efforts to foster resilient, inclusive, and diversified growth, while also expanding our support for private sector development.”

Since joining ADB in 1998, Tajikistan has received more than $2.7 billion in assistance, including over $2.2 billion in grants, supporting a wide range of essential sectors over the past 27 years.

This partnership has delivered tangible benefits: upgrading vital transport corridors such as the Obigarm-Nurobod, Dushanbe-Bokhtar, Ayni-Panjakent, Dushanbe-Tursunzade, and Vose-Khovaling roads; modernizing irrigation and water supply systems; and building hospitals and schools. In the energy sector, ADB has supported the construction of transmission lines and substations, reconnected Tajikistan to the Central Asian power grid, and rehabilitated major hydropower plants, including Nurek and Golovnaya.

As a leading multilateral development bank, ADB promotes inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth across Asia and the Pacific. Founded in 1966 and owned by 69 members - 50 from within the region - the Bank works with governments and partners to deliver innovative financial solutions, build quality infrastructure, and safeguard the planet.