Sumy Attacked By Enemy Uavs, One Man Wounded
“Tonight, the Sumy community is under attack by Russian strike UAVs. There are hits in the Kovpakivskyi district of the city,” the message says.
All emergency services are involved, and the area is being examined.
The consequences of the attacks are being investigated.
Later, the Regional Military Administration updated the information.
“Preliminarily, one person was injured as a result of the Russian UAV attack in Sumy. This is a security guard of the enterprise, who was hit by one of the enemy drones,” the Telegram message says.
As reported by Ukrinform, an air raid alert was issued in the capital and several regions due to the attack by Russian drones.
