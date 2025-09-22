Navratri 2025: Who Is Devi Shailaputri? The Goddess Is Worshipped On Day 1

Navratri 2025: Navratri 2025 begins on September 22 with Day 1 dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains, symbolizing purity, new beginnings, and spiritual awakening through Ghatasthapana rituals

Navratri 2025

Navratri begins on September 22, marking nine days of devotion and festivity. The first day is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, revered as the daughter of the mountains and the embodiment of new beginnings. She governs the Muladhara (root) chakra, guiding devotees toward balance, spiritual awakening, and prosperity. Associated with the Moon, she is believed to bring peace and good fortune. Scriptures describe her as the reincarnation of Goddess Sati, reborn as the daughter of Lord Himalaya, which gave her the name Shailputri (Shail – mountain, Putri – daughter). She is also honoured as Sati Bhavani, Parvati, and Himavati.

The auspicious ritual of Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) marks the beginning of Navratri. As per Drik Panchang, in 2025 it falls on Monday, September 22. The recommended timings include the main muhurat from 6:11 AM to 7:52 AM, with Abhijit muhurat between 11:51 AM and 12:39 PM. Pratipada Tithi begins at 1:23 AM on September 22 and ends at 2:55 AM on September 23. Devotees believe that performing rituals within these periods brings divine blessings, prosperity, and positive energy.

Day one is marked by Ghatasthapana, considered the most significant practice of Shardiya Navratri. Devotees prepare a pot with sacred water, coins, durva grass, supari, and turmeric rice, topped with five mango leaves and a coconut. Around this, seven or nine varieties of grains (Saptadhanya/Navadhanya) are sown in mud, symbolizing fertility and abundance. The arrangement is decorated with flowers, incense, fruits, sweets, and a lamp that remains lit throughout the festival. Offering bhog prepared with pure ghee is considered auspicious for seeking peace and prosperity from Maa Shailputri.

Each day of Navratri has a dedicated colour, and white is chosen for the first day. White reflects purity, innocence, and serenity. Wearing white on Day 1, which coincides with Monday in 2025, is believed to attract the divine grace of Maa Shailputri. It symbolizes a calm and harmonious beginning to the festival, inviting blessings for inner peace and protection across the nine days of worship.