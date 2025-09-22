Four Districts Of Kyiv Region Affected By Enemy Drone Attacks, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Unfortunately, due to the enemy attack in the Boryspil district, one person is injured. A man born in 1993 sustained a blind shrapnel wound to the shoulder. He received all necessary medical assistance at a hospital and does not require hospitalization,” he wrote.

According to the regional administration, the consequences of the attack were recorded in four districts of the Kyiv region:



In the Vyshhorod district, a forest floor fire broke out.

In the Fastiv district, a private house caught fire.

In the Obukhiv district, debris fell on an uninhabited apartment building after an enemy target was shot down. In the Boryspil district, a private house caught fire; vehicles and another private house were also damaged.

Emergency services are operating at the sites. All necessary measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack on peaceful settlements in the region.

As reported by Ukrinform, air raid alerts were issued in several regions due to an attack by strike UAVs.