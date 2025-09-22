Weekly Horoscope, September 2228: What's In Store For Your Zodiac Sign?

Curious about what the stars have in store this week? From September 22 to 28, 2025, each zodiac sign will experience unique shifts in love, career, health, and family life. Whether you're seeking guidance or simply intrigued by astrology, explore your personalised horoscope to navigate the week ahead with clarity and confidence.

Aries -

Something new may happen in business. There might be family discord due to financial problems. Discussions with elders can save you from danger. Expenses will increase to fulfill a child's demand. You might face social disgrace because of a neighbor. You will face a lot of jealousy at the workplace today. It's a good time for scientific pursuits. Auspicious time for women's employment. Plans for a distant trip with the family may be ruined. Improvement may come from constructive work. You will achieve success through your intelligence.

Taurus –

An auspicious event will bring joy to your mind today. It is better not to travel by air. A personal problem will be solved by a friend. A very good time for work. Expenses may increase due to a guest at home. Speak carefully with strangers, as disputes may arise. Worries about debt repayment will increase. There might be family discord for not completing your tasks. It's not a good time to try new ways of earning. Legal action may be necessary regarding property. Loneliness in a love relationship may end.

Gemini -

Work may suffer due to illness. There might be a dispute with a moneylender over money. Expenses for a child's education may increase. At the beginning of the week, your good deeds will bring pride to your relatives. You may feel heartbroken due to a loved one's actions. The relationship with your wife will be good. You might get into a new relationship. You may suffer from rheumatic problems. There might be a dispute with parents for not doing important work. Pressure may increase due to extra expenses.

Cancer –

At the beginning of the week, you may have to take legal action regarding property. Job news may come from a high-ranking person. Worries about children will increase. There might be a dispute with a creditor. You may get very good news in business, but there might be some financial pressure. Problems may increase while trying to earn extra money. You might be humiliated while traveling. There is a possibility of a guest arriving at home. Worries about your father's or mother's health will increase. Keep some distance from friends, as there is a chance of disputes.

Leo -

At the beginning of the week, there might be a dispute with elders for some reason. There will be mental stress due to a brother's or sister's illness at home. You may receive some good news this week. There might be a dispute with a stranger. Lack of interest in work may lead to a decline in business. Business will be generally good. Financial pressure may increase slightly. You will be far ahead in philosophical discussions. Joy will increase due to traveling with family. Expenses for religious rituals will increase.

Virgo –

Your honor and prestige may increase due to some work. There might be discussions about traveling somewhere far with relatives. You may develop a weakness for a man. There is a possibility of progress for those involved in research. You will not get any success in business without hard work. There is a chance of receiving due money. You can trust a stranger today. The week may start with a dispute with your partner. You will feel unwell due to heavy work pressure. Worries and expenses for elders will increase.

Libra –

A wish may be fulfilled. Work will be disrupted due to a stomach problem. You will achieve success in research. You can take the initiative to do some social work. Complications in love matters may increase. Travel may be canceled due to illness. There might be a dispute with a domestic helper at home. It is better not to invest in a partnership business. Money may be spent on children. There may be contact for a new job. Savings will be low due to extra expenses. There might be a dispute with your partner for some reason. Those associated with sports have a chance of an increase in reputation.

Scorpio –

At the beginning of the week, disputes between husband and wife will increase due to enmity with a relative at home. Business results will not be good, but the problem will be resolved by the end. Physical anxiety may increase for some reason. You may become established in society for some reason. The time is bad for government employees. Extra talk can cause disputes among friends. News may come from a friend living abroad. Doctor's expenses for a child may increase. A new opportunity for work may arise. Worries about your mother's health will increase.

Sagittarius –

At the beginning of the week, interest in a new business may increase. Expenses may increase due to illness. Worries about an elder's health at home will increase. There might be a dispute with a neighbor over property. Unrest in family life may increase. A long-held hope may be fulfilled. Be careful with fire, there is a possibility of danger. There might be discussions about an auspicious event at home. There might be a quarrel with a friend over money transactions. Family peace will be maintained. Relationship problems may be resolved.

Capricorn –

At the beginning of the week, relationships with neighbors will improve. Work may be disrupted due to friends. You may suffer from mental distress due to a loved one's bad behavior. Danger may increase while trying to earn extra money. Anger may increase due to excessive hard work. There might be a quarrel with a businessman in the middle of the week. You may travel somewhere with friends. Work may suffer due to illness. A good opportunity for studies may come. Unrest at home will increase due to an enemy.

Aquarius -

You may have to help a stranger. A good opportunity may come in business. Worries about money may increase at home. Dental problems may increase. Worries about pressure in business may increase. There is a risk of injury, be careful. Extra talk can bring disputes at home. If you cannot be self-restrained in the first part of the week, there may be problems. A good time for people associated with theater. Worries about a child's education may increase. A good time for actors and actresses. Speak carefully at the beginning of the week.

Pisces –

There will be mental stress due to the illness of family members. There may be contact for a new job. An opportunity to go abroad for work may come. There may be a chance of progress for creative work. There is a possibility of disputes at home over complications in love affairs. Work according to your physical ability. Although there will be unrest in the family, there will be no major problems. Think carefully before making any decision. There might be discussions about a pilgrimage with parents. If you trust others in business, you may be deceived.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.