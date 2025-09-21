Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Stream Sediment Sampling Program Initiated At Horse Heaven

Resolution Minerals Limited (ASX:RML) (FRA:NC3) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) is pleased to announce that an extensive stream sediment sampling program has commenced on the Horse Heaven Antimony-Gold-Silver-Tungsten Project ("Horse Heaven" or the "Project") in Idaho, USA (Figure 1*).

Highlights

Resolution Minerals Ltd has commenced a systematic, district-scale stream sediment program at Horse Heaven, Idaho, USA.

The work represents the first modern, district-scale geochemical program on Horse Heaven, leveraging improved analytical methods to identify pathfinder element halos associated with Antimony, Tungsten, Gold and Silver mineralisation.

Program will cover an area of 59km2 and approximately 44km of streams, with an estimated 100 samples to be collected.

Sampling will focus on multiple catchments draining prospective structures, outside of the known and well-understood mineralised areas of Golden Gate and Antimony Ridge.

Results will be used to prioritise anomalies for soil grids, geophysical work and other drill targeting techniques in subsequent exploration phases.

The U.S. remains 100% import reliant on antimony, highlighting the potential strategic importance of Horse Heaven if the project is advanced from exploration through to development and production.

U.S. Government delegates including Idaho Governor, Brad Little, U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy undersecretary Kristin Sleeper, U.S. Army Major General John Reim visit the adjacent stibnite project as Perpetua Resources Inc receives development approval.

The program will be conducted by a dedicated crew covering a projected 44 kilometres of stream length across an area of 59km2 that will entail the collection of an estimated 100 stream sediment samples (see Figure 2*).

The work will be conducted on streams flowing off the doming created by the interpreted buried intrusion that lies between Horse Heaven and the adjacent Stibnite Gold Project (Perpetua Resources Inc) (NASDAQ:PPTA) A$3 billion market cap), an area that lacks any systematic, modern exploration and Company geologists believes to be highly-prospective for mineralisation.

Objective of the Program

The objective of the program is to identify new gold-antimony-tungsten-silver targets in and around the interpreted intrusion that lies between Horse Heaven and the Stibnite Gold Project.

The broader objective of the Program is to confirm the validity of the Intrusion Related Gold System ("IRGS") Exploration Model for Horse Heaven, and by extension, confirm the nexus between the Horse Heaven Project, on the western side of an IRGS, with the Stibnite Gold Deposit, on the western side of an IRGS (Figure 3*).

Horse Heaven is strategically located in central Idaho, directly adjacent to Nasdaq-listed Perpetua Resources Corp's (PPTA) A$3 billion Stibnite Gold Project, which hosts a 4.8M ounce gold reserve and significant antimony and tungsten resources. Perpetua has successfully utilised similar stream-sediment sampling techniques to assist with drill-targeting at Stibnite.

On 9 September 2025, Perpetua announced that it had received initial terms for a US$2 billion U.S. Government loan from the Export-Import Bank of the United States that would almost completely fund restarting the fast-tracked Stibnite project, which shut in the 1990's as the last domestic source of antimony used in weapons. In June 2025, Perpetua completed a US$425 million capital raise to a group of banks and investors - including a US$100 million investment from Paulson & Co. - to help advance the project.

Next Steps

As an extension of that stated above, the objective of the program is to:

Rapidly advance geochemical coverage (by this large stream sampling program) over a materially under-explored area located between RML's Golden Gate and Antimony Ridge targets and Perpetua's Stibnite Gold Project;

Identify new high-priority gold-antimony-tungsten-silver targets; and

Establish the exploration potential of the majority part of the project area (outside of the relatively well-understood Golden Gate and Antimony Ridge target areas) in the context of the IRGS Exploration Model.

Subject to subsequent results, for follow-up work may include mapping, grid soil programs, ground geophysical surveys, and drill testing.

RML's CEO of U.S. Operations, Craig Lindsay, commented:

"In parallel to our ongoing drilling program at Golden Gate and the soils and rock chip sampling at Golden Gate, Vibika Creek and Antimony Ridge, Resolution is taking an aggressive approach to identifying drill targets across Horse Heaven through this comprehensive stream sediment sampling program. A similar program has been used successfully at the neighbouring Stibnite Gold Project, and we expect this work will lead to an even larger portfolio of high-value exploration targets.

I believe Horse Heaven has the scale to be a district play and is one of the most target-rich projects I have ever been associated with. It's very exciting to have a project that comprises past production, historical resources and significant district-scale exploration potential with exposure to critical metals, including antimony, tungsten, silver and gold."

Update on Perpetua Resource Inc's Stibnite Mine (RML's adjacent neighbour)

Resolution notes recent media and shareholder enquiries following the 19 September 2025 visit by the Governor of Idaho, Brad Little, U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Undersecretary Kristin Sleeper, and U.S. Army Major General John Reim among other officials to celebrate the development approval of Perpetua Resources Inc.'s ("Perpetua") Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

Resolution's 100%-owned Horse Heaven Project sits directly adjacent to Stibnite - one of the largest gold and antimony projects in North America. With Perpetua's approval now secured, the district has been firmly validated as a globally significant critical minerals mining location and a focal point for U.S. strategic resource policy.

For Resolution shareholders, this milestone by Perpetua highlights several key advantages:

- World-Class Neighbourhood: Horse Heaven benefits from being located beside a project that has now attracted the highest levels of U.S. Government support and recognition. This proximity creates direct leverage for Resolution as the "next cab off the rank" in the district.

- Strategic Parallels: Like Stibnite, Horse Heaven is endowed with precious and critical minerals - antimony, tungsten, silver and gold - aligning squarely with U.S. policy priorities in national security, energy transition and domestic supply chain resilience.

- District Uplift: Infrastructure, services, and investment drawn into Stibnite will directly enhance the development potential of Horse Heaven.

- Investor and U.S. Government Visibility: With investor and the Trump Administration's attention now firmly on the district, Resolution stands to benefit from the increased spotlight on Idaho's resource endowment and the comparative scarcity of high-quality North American critical minerals projects.

Resolution views the Stibnite approval as a watershed moment for the district. It demonstrates what can be achieved by critical minerals companies in Idaho that implement a strategy involving U.S. Government support (FAST-41 permitting and DoD funding), community engagement, and responsible development plans. With Horse Heaven immediately adjacent to Stibnite, the Company is strategically positioned to capture the benefits of the increased global investor and U.S. Government focus and support for the region, and aims to replicate Perpetua's success story to (one again) become a key supplier of critical minerals to the U.S. Government.

Resolution remains committed to building shareholder value by advancing Horse Heaven as part of the newly emerging North American critical minerals mining hub of global scale and U.S. national security importance.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

