Guidebook From Melbet: How To Use The Official Guidebook For Betting And Bonuses

The MelBet Guidebook is a practical guide that helps beginners step by step register, top up their account, and activate bonuses. Prepared by specialists from the MelBet betting company , it describes all available registration options: by phone, in one click, via e-mail, or in the application. It also explains how to choose a welcome bonus at the start or postpone its activation.

All conditions are presented using real examples, which is especially convenient for players in Sri Lanka. For example, the first deposit of 280 LKR activates a 100% bonus and can reach 50,000 LKR. To win it back, you need to make a 5-fold turnover of the amount in express trains, where the odds start from 1.40. The deadline is 30 days. The Guidebook also states that the profile must be completely filled in, including name, phone number, email, and country. It also shows exactly where in the“My Account” section to enable participation in bonus programs.

The main advantage of the MelBet Guidebook is its simplicity and specificity. contains all important tips and tricks in the form of tutorial-articles: from creating a new MelBet account to explanations of when KYC may be required. It also explains what MelBet mirrors are, how to troubleshoot account issues, how to install MelBet apps, why withdrawals are only possible after the bonus conditions are met and shows legal withdrawal options without violating any rules.

The methods of replenishment are described separately. There are 14 options in the“Recommended methods”; a total of 97 are available in Sri Lanka. These are e-wallets, bank transfers, exchange services, and 47 cryptocurrencies. For players from Sri Lanka, specific solutions are available: iPay Fast, eZCash, Sampath Vishwa, Commercial Bank, Bank of Ceylon, Hatton National Bank, National Savings Bank, FriMi, WePay, RuPay, and USDT on the Tron and BSC networks. The methods are compared by speed and minimum amounts so that bonuses do not burn out.

The MelBet Guidebook explains everything in simple steps to make it easier for a beginner to get into the process. Here is an example of how it works in practice:

After completing the steps, all that remains is to check the betting history and make sure that all conditions are met. This way, the forward movement becomes predictable and stable.

The welcome bonus for sports is 100% of the first deposit up to 50,000 LKR. The minimum for participation is 280 LKR. Accrual occurs automatically after filling out the profile and confirming the number. To wager, you need to make a five-fold turnover in express trains with three or more events, while at least three outcomes must have a coefficient of 1.40+. The validity period is 30 days; returns and sold coupons are not taken into account.

There are also regular promotions. Royal Monday is available only on Mondays: a replenishment of 1,544 LKR gives a 100% bonus up to 30,862 LKR. It must be wagered six times per day in express trains with coefficients from 1.65. The deposit series works like this: the second deposit is 75%, the third is 50%, the fourth is 25%, a maximum of 30,862 LKR each; the wagering conditions are the same. For active players, there is a VIP Cashback program: a return from 5% at the basic level to 11% at the“Brilliant”, and the VIP status gives separate percentages on all bets.

The Guidebook provides specific schemes that can be used immediately. Everything is tied to amounts, odds, and terms, without unnecessary details. For convenience, the main options are summarized in a table: