Automotive Repair And Maintenance Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

The Business Research Company's Automotive Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market Through 2025?

Recent years have seen a robust growth in the size of the automotive repair and maintenance market. The market is expected to further expand from $966.04 billion in 2024 to $1047.75 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Factors contributing to this historic period of growth include an increase in disposable income, heightened concerns regarding environmental sustainability leading firms to recycle automotive parts, significant economic upturn in burgeoning markets, and swift urbanization.

The market size for automotive repair and maintenance is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the approaching years, forecasting to burgeon to $1455.54 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth during this anticipated time frame can be traced back to an enhanced emphasis on sustainability, an augmented rate of vehicle breakdowns, economic advantages tied to the repair of used automobiles, increasing government rules for the management of automotive waste, and an amplified cost for vehicle acquisitions. As for the key trends over the prediction period, these include the integration of predictive maintenance mechanisms in cars, incorporation of heightened safety elements, leveraging advanced technology in service offer, using big data analytics instruments in corporate procedures to boost real-time functions, and concentrating on corporate amalgamations and purchases to expand revenue and market presence.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market?

Service providers in the automotive repair and maintenance industry are progressively outfitting customer vehicles with diagnostic devices as a means to enhance their service options. Using on-board diagnostics tools, these providers are able to monitor vehicle conditions and pinpoint potential issues by running tests. For example, Koovers, a company offering car maintenance services, equips its registered clients with an on-board diagnostics device. The company's call center retrieves errors flagged by the tool and reaches out to the customer to arrange for necessary repairs. This let's garages determine what parts may be needed for the car before it's actually brought in for servicing, significantly cutting down wait times.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market?

Major players in the Automotive Repair and Maintenance include:

. LKQ Corporation

. Belron International Ltd.

. Monro Muffler Brake

. Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

. Lookers PLC

. Halfords

. ComfortDelGro Corporation

. Nextage Co., Ltd.

. Bigmotor Co., Ltd.

. Evergreen Motors

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market In The Future?

In the automotive repair and maintenance industry, companies are progressively integrating AI-based automated vehicle inspection technology into their operations. These systems autonomously capture images of a vehicle from various angles as it enters the cabin, and send these images to a central computer. This computer then compares these images with standard ones to detect any anomalies. The system then produces a comprehensive report detailing any issues found and the necessary corrective actions. In January 2024, American tech firm Amazon pioneered the launch of the AI-Powered Automated Vehicle Inspection (AVI) technology. This novel technology uses advanced AI to note any irregularities in delivery vans before they evolve into safety hazards, thereby improving the safety and dependability of the fleet. In collaboration with UVeye, this system makes inspections an automatic process, detecting hard-to-see problems like tire defects. It presents fleet managers with detailed analysis, allowing them to follow up on regular issues, boost the safety of routes, and avoid potential breakdowns while on the road. Thanks to AVI's scalability, Amazon's extensive delivery network, responsible for over 20 million daily packages, remains safe.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market

The automotive repair and maintenancemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Automotive Mechanical And Electrical Repair And Maintenance, Automotive Body, Paint, Interior, And Glass Repair, Other Automotive Repair And Maintenance

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Bike And Scooter

3) By Service Provider: Automotive Dealership, Franchise General Repair, Specialty Shop, Locally Owned Repair Shops Or Body Shop, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Automotive Mechanical And Electrical Repair And Maintenance: Engine Repair And Maintenance, Transmission Repair, Brake System Repair, Electrical System Repair, HVAC System Repair, Suspension And Steering Repair

2) By Automotive Body: Collision Repair, Dent Repair, Frame Straightening, Body Panel Replacement

3) By Paint: Scratch and Dent Touch-Up, Full Repainting, Clear Coat Restoration, Custom Paint Jobs

4) By Interior: Upholstery Repair, Dashboard Repair, Carpet Replacement, Seat Reupholstering

5) By Glass Repair: Windshield Replacement, Chip Repair, Window Tinting, Side and Rear Glass Replacement

6) By Other Automotive Repair And Maintenance: Tire Repair And Replacement, Routine Maintenance (Oil Changes, Filter Replacements), Diagnostic Services, Performance Upgrades And Modifications

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Western Europe topped the list for the automotive repair and maintenance market, with Asia-Pacific trailing closely in second place. The anticipated growth of these regions is touched upon in the market report. Covered regions in this report also include Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, besides the aforementioned Western Europe and Asia-Pacific.

