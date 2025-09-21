Drywall And Insulation Contractors Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Drywall And Insulation Contractors Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Drywall And Insulation Contractors Market Through 2025?

The market size for drywall and insulation contractors has significantly expanded in the past few years. There's an expected growth from $508.57 billion in 2024 up to $551.55 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Key factors that triggered growth in the historic period include a surge in construction and real estate, housing market trends, heightened energy efficiency and building codes, increased renovation and remodeling activities, as well as expanding population and urbanization.

The market for drywall and insulation contractors is projected to significantly expand in the coming years, reaching a value of $774.17 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 8.8%. The predicted growth during the forecast period can be largely linked to sustainable building methods, government push for efficient energy use, certifications for green building, accessible housing schemes, and uptake of intelligent home tech. Key trends expected during the forecast period include the use of digital tools in design and planning, fire-retardant insulation, increasing requirements for drywall finished, insulation systems resistant to weather, shortages in skilled labor and emphasis on workforce training.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Drywall And Insulation Contractors Global Market Growth?

A rise in residential construction activities is forecasted to fuel the growth of the drywall and insulation contractors market . Building new houses or renovating older spaces, such as buildings and individual housing units, is involved in residential construction. Tasks including drywall installation, plastering, and insulation are performed by drywall and insulation contractors to significantly decrease draughts, particularly in cold and windy seasons, by adding an extra layer to regulate the home's temperature. For example, new construction orders increased by 15.9% ($1866 million) (£1,436 million) in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the last quarter of 2023, as per a report by the Office for National Statistics in the UK in May 2024. The main contributors to this quarterly growth were private commercial new work, with an increase of 27.9% ($909 million) (£700 million), and public other new work, which shot up notably by 43.8% ($696 million) (£536 million). Hence, the escalating number of residential constructions is facilitating the advancement of the drywall and insulation contractors market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Drywall And Insulation Contractors Market?

Major players in the Drywall And Insulation Contractors include:

. CRM Construction Inc.

. MDB Construction & Restoration Services LLC

. Contemporary Wall Systems Inc.

. Contract Applicators Inc.

. Eagle Painting Company Inc.

. Canin Coatings Inc.

. EJN General Contractor LLC

. Adept Construction Services Ltd.

. AAP Construction Group Corp.

. Henderson-Johnson Co. Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Drywall And Insulation Contractors Market In The Future?

The key emerging trend in the drywall and insulation contractors' market is technological advancements. To maintain market dominance, major companies in this industry are focusing on technological advancement in their products. For example, Canvas, a start-up specializing in construction robotics from the US, unveiled a drywall finishing robot in January 2022. This launch was designed to enhance the safety involved and increase the attractiveness of drywall finishing, especially to a dwindling workforce. The Canvas system carries out tasks such as mudding and sanding - both considered to be some of the most exigent steps in drywall finishing. The system can thus complete projects more swiftly while still delivering consistently premium finishes.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Drywall And Insulation Contractors Market

The drywall and insulation contractors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Standard, Fire-Resistant, Mold Or Moisture Resistant

2) By Application: Construction And Decoration, Furniture Manufacturing

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Standard: Regular Gypsum Board, Lightweight Drywall

2) By Fire-Resistant: Type X Gypsum Board: Type C Gypsum Board

3) By Mold Or Moisture-Resistant: Green Board, Blue Board, Cement Board

Global Drywall And Insulation Contractors Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the drywall and insulation contractors' market was dominated by Europe. It is predicted that the market will see the quickest growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the projected timeframe. This report discusses the market in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

