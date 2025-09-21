Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pres. Abbas Welcomes UK Recognition Of State Of Palestine


2025-09-21 03:05:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday welcomed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's formal recognition of the State of Palestine as an independent and sovereign state.
In remarks published by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), President Abbas said the UK's recognition represents an "important and necessary step" toward achieving a just and lasting peace in line with international legitimacy.
He stressed that the recognition of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, freedom, and independence paves the way for implementing the two-state solution, enabling Palestine to live alongside Israel in peace.
President Abbas underlined that current priorities include a ceasefire, the entry of humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages and prisoners, Israel's full withdrawal from Gaza, enabling the State of Palestine to assume its responsibilities, recovery and reconstruction, and ending settlement activity and settler violence.
WAFA also reported that President Abbas received British Consul General in Jerusalem Helen Winterton in Ramallah, who delivered a letter from Prime Minister Starmer officially conveying the UK government's recognition of the State of Palestine and reaffirming support for the two-state solution and state-building efforts.(end)
