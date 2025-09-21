Pres. Abbas Welcomes UK Recognition Of State Of Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday welcomed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's formal recognition of the State of Palestine as an independent and sovereign state.
In remarks published by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), President Abbas said the UK's recognition represents an "important and necessary step" toward achieving a just and lasting peace in line with international legitimacy.
He stressed that the recognition of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, freedom, and independence paves the way for implementing the two-state solution, enabling Palestine to live alongside Israel in peace.
President Abbas underlined that current priorities include a ceasefire, the entry of humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages and prisoners, Israel's full withdrawal from Gaza, enabling the State of Palestine to assume its responsibilities, recovery and reconstruction, and ending settlement activity and settler violence.
WAFA also reported that President Abbas received British Consul General in Jerusalem Helen Winterton in Ramallah, who delivered a letter from Prime Minister Starmer officially conveying the UK government's recognition of the State of Palestine and reaffirming support for the two-state solution and state-building efforts.(end)
ng
In remarks published by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), President Abbas said the UK's recognition represents an "important and necessary step" toward achieving a just and lasting peace in line with international legitimacy.
He stressed that the recognition of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, freedom, and independence paves the way for implementing the two-state solution, enabling Palestine to live alongside Israel in peace.
President Abbas underlined that current priorities include a ceasefire, the entry of humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages and prisoners, Israel's full withdrawal from Gaza, enabling the State of Palestine to assume its responsibilities, recovery and reconstruction, and ending settlement activity and settler violence.
WAFA also reported that President Abbas received British Consul General in Jerusalem Helen Winterton in Ramallah, who delivered a letter from Prime Minister Starmer officially conveying the UK government's recognition of the State of Palestine and reaffirming support for the two-state solution and state-building efforts.(end)
ng
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment