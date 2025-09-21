Andhra Pradesh Releases Govt Orders In Telugu For The First Time

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Sep 21 (IANS) For the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh, the state government on Sunday issued government orders (GOs) in the Telugu language.

The Commercial Taxes Department started issuing GOs in Telugu along with English language. The Revenue (Commercial Taxes) department issued GO number 344 in Telugu for the first time.

The GO pertains to new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, which will come into force from midnight. Chief Minister N. Chandra Babu Naidu released the booklet of all the Telugu GOs relating to the GST 2.0 rules.

The state government claims that this is a major step towards bringing administration closer to people. People can now read Tax GOs in their mother tongue, Telugu, easily.

Anything read in the mother tongue reaches the heart easily. The innovative move of the Commercial Taxes Department is hailed by all the stakeholders in both the Telugu states, including thousands of dealers, accountants, officers, staff and professionals, according to the Chief Commissioner of State Taxes and Commercial Taxes, Babu A.

The Chief Minister reviewed the state's tax policy with the concerned officials. He felt that GST 2.0 is not just a tax reform but a people-first approach, which will reduce costs, simplify the process, empower every household, farmer, student and strengthen the system.

From tractors to textbooks to medicines, every rupee saved contributes to sustainable development. This is not just tax reform; this is a change.

The 'GST 2.0 Next-Gen Reforms', which will come into effect from midnight of September 21, will further strengthen the Indian economy. It is estimated that these reforms will generate an additional benefit of about Rs 2 lakh crore.

This new GST regime, brought with the principle of 'people first', will benefit every household, farmers, students and various sectors. Especially, the people of the state will get the benefit of Rs 8,000 crore due to this change.

According to an official statement, the price burden on the common man has been reduced by reducing GST on essential commodities from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. Taxes have been reduced on items like butter, ghee, paneer, soaps, shampoo, toothpaste, hair oil, processed food, biscuits, and coffee.

The middle class got a big relief with the reduction of GST on two-wheelers, small cars, TVs, ACs, and cement from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. In addition, the tax on sweets, chocolates, and ice creams was reduced to 5 per cent.

GST on fertilisers, pesticides and tractors used in agriculture has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. This will be a huge help to farmers.