PM Modi Strikes 'Swadeshi' Chord Amid H-1B Visa Fee, Tariff Hike, Says 'Today, Knowingly Or Unknowingly...'

2025-09-21 08:09:01
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Today, knowingly or unknowingly, many foreign products have become a part of our everyday lives... We should buy products that are Made in India, made with the hard work of our country's youth-products that carry the sweat of our sons and daughters..."

“Mantra of Swadeshi gave strength to freedom movement, Swadeshi will also strength our quest for prosperity.”

