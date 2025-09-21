PM Modi Strikes 'Swadeshi' Chord Amid H-1B Visa Fee, Tariff Hike, Says 'Today, Knowingly Or Unknowingly...'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Today, knowingly or unknowingly, many foreign products have become a part of our everyday lives... We should buy products that are Made in India, made with the hard work of our country's youth-products that carry the sweat of our sons and daughters..."
“Mantra of Swadeshi gave strength to freedom movement, Swadeshi will also strength our quest for prosperity.”
Market Research
