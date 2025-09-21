Kuwait's Amir Receives PM, First Deputy PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also received First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
