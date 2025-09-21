Farewell Visit By H.E. Paulette ADJOVI YEKPE, Ambassador Of Benin, To H.E. Omar Alieu Touray, President Of The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission

H.E. Paulette ADJOVI YEKPE, Ambassador of Benin to Nigeria and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, paid a farewell visit to H.E. Omar Alieu Touray on Friday, September 19, 2025, at the end of her mission in Abuja, Nigeria.

During their talks, which were attended by Mr. Abdou Kolley, Chief of Staff to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, the two sides exchanged views on various issues of regional political interest in the wake of the celebration of ECOWAS's 50th anniversary.

H.E. Omar Alieu Touray expressed to Ambassador YEKPE, Dean of Ambassadors of ECOWAS Member States to ECOWAS, the ECOWAS Commission's high appreciation for the importance of her contributions and support for the activities of ECOWAS organs and paid special tribute to her for the human and professional qualities she has demonstrated during her mission.

Ambassador YEKPE, for her part, commended ECOWAS' commitment to ensuring the well-being of the populations and maintaining peace and stability in the region. She also thanked ECOWAS senior officials for the special relationship and attention she received during her tenure.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).