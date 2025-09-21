Passenger Traffic Halted Again At King Hussein Bridge

Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has announced the renewed suspension of passenger movement across the King Hussein Bridge from the other side of the border.The Directorate urged travelers to follow media outlets for updates regarding the reopening of the crossing.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.