Passenger Traffic Halted Again At King Hussein Bridge
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has announced the renewed suspension of passenger movement across the King Hussein Bridge from the other side of the border.
The Directorate urged travelers to follow media outlets for updates regarding the reopening of the crossing.
