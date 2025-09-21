Liverpool Edges Everton to Secure Fifth Premier League Win
(MENAFN) Liverpool secured a fifth consecutive Premier League victory as they edged Everton 2-1 in a tense Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday, maintaining their flawless start to the title defense.
Arne Slot’s team took early control when Ryan Gravenberch converted Mohamed Salah’s assist in the 10th minute. The Dutch midfielder then played creator before halftime, setting up Hugo Ekitike for a precise low finish past Jordan Pickford.
Liverpool showcased their squad strength by keeping £241 million summer signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak on the bench until the second half.
Everton fought back in the second half, pulling a goal back in the 58th minute. Jack Grealish’s cross found Iliman Ndiaye at the far post, who laid the ball off to Idrissa Gueye. Gueye fired a powerful rising shot beyond Alisson to reduce the deficit.
Arne Slot’s team took early control when Ryan Gravenberch converted Mohamed Salah’s assist in the 10th minute. The Dutch midfielder then played creator before halftime, setting up Hugo Ekitike for a precise low finish past Jordan Pickford.
Liverpool showcased their squad strength by keeping £241 million summer signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak on the bench until the second half.
Everton fought back in the second half, pulling a goal back in the 58th minute. Jack Grealish’s cross found Iliman Ndiaye at the far post, who laid the ball off to Idrissa Gueye. Gueye fired a powerful rising shot beyond Alisson to reduce the deficit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment