Liverpool Edges Everton to Secure Fifth Premier League Win

Liverpool Edges Everton to Secure Fifth Premier League Win


2025-09-21 03:13:53
(MENAFN) Liverpool secured a fifth consecutive Premier League victory as they edged Everton 2-1 in a tense Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday, maintaining their flawless start to the title defense.

Arne Slot’s team took early control when Ryan Gravenberch converted Mohamed Salah’s assist in the 10th minute. The Dutch midfielder then played creator before halftime, setting up Hugo Ekitike for a precise low finish past Jordan Pickford.

Liverpool showcased their squad strength by keeping £241 million summer signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak on the bench until the second half.

Everton fought back in the second half, pulling a goal back in the 58th minute. Jack Grealish’s cross found Iliman Ndiaye at the far post, who laid the ball off to Idrissa Gueye. Gueye fired a powerful rising shot beyond Alisson to reduce the deficit.

