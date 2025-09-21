Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UNIFIL Denounces Israeli Airstrikes in Lebanon

2025-09-21 02:51:38
(MENAFN) The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Friday criticized recent Israeli aerial assaults in southern Lebanon, labeling them breaches of Security Council Resolution 1701 and cautioning that they jeopardize the delicate calm in the region.

“Last night’s strikes by Israel in south Lebanon are violations of Security Council resolution 1701 and put the fragile stability that has been built since November of last year at risk,” a UNIFIL statement noted, further stating: “They further undermine civilians’ confidence that a non-violent solution to this conflict is possible.”

The mission emphasized its ongoing assistance to both sides in adhering to the resolution.
“UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army are on the ground each day, working to restore stability to the south and along the Blue Line,” the statement continued.

UNIFIL verified that peacekeeping personnel stationed at two locations in Deir Kifa, close to Burj Qalawieh, were compelled to take cover during the bombardment.

“The strikes put the lives of Lebanese soldiers, UN peacekeepers, and civilians in danger,” the mission declared.

It appealed to Israel to “refrain from any further strikes and to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory.”

UNIFIL also urged all involved factions to abide by the stipulations of Resolution 1701 and the Cessation of Hostilities pact.

“These mechanisms exist specifically to resolve concerns and avoid unilateral resort to violence, and should be used to their full extent,” UNIFIL emphasized.

