Russia Denies Airspace Incursion in Estonia
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that a trio of MiG-31 interceptor aircraft en route to the Kaliningrad enclave did not enter Estonian airspace.
According to the ministry, the jets were engaged in a scheduled flight on Friday, traveling from the Karelia region to a military base located in Kaliningrad.
Officials underlined that the mission adhered strictly to international aviation protocols and affirmed that the aircraft stayed outside the boundaries of any nation's territory, “as confirmed by objective observations.”
“During the flight, Russian aircraft did not deviate from the designated route and did not violate Estonian airspace. The flight path remained more than three kilometers away from Vaindloo Island, over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea,” it said.
Despite this, Estonia reported that the three MiG-31 jets did breach its airspace close to Vaindloo Island.
NATO also claimed that the Russian fighters had entered Estonian territory and stated that the alliance took immediate action to intercept and deter the aircraft.
