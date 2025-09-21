Fed Delivers Expected Cut, 2026 Outlook in Focus
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE – September 18, 2025 – The U.S. Federal Reserve delivered its first interest rate cut since 2024, reducing rates by 25 basis points in a move that had been fully priced in by markets. Investors had anticipated the decision following Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks at Jackson Hole and signs of a weakening labour market. The S&P 500 rallied 3% over the past month in anticipation of the cut.
Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro, commented that looking ahead, the Fed has signaled two more cuts are possible in 2025, barring any significant surprises in inflation or employment data. However, the central bank’s projections for 2026 point to just one additional cut — a stark contrast to the market’s expectation for two to three reductions. Historically, rate-cut forecasts can fluctuate considerably over longer horizons and don’t always weigh heavily on equities. Indeed, the past several years have shown that stocks can perform well in a higher-rate environment.
For investors, the Fed’s decision represents a supportive backdrop. With equity markets already at record highs, the risk heading into the meeting was a pushback against 2025 cut expectations. That didn’t materialize, but the absence of a more dovish tone kept market reaction subdued.
While markets may need a pause after strong gains, analysts expect investors to continue “buying the dip” so long as the U.S. economy avoids recession and corporate earnings remain robust. Historically, rate cuts outside of recessionary periods have served as a positive catalyst for equities. Sectors to watch include technology, small caps, housing-related stocks, real estate, gold, and Bitcoin.
Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro, commented that looking ahead, the Fed has signaled two more cuts are possible in 2025, barring any significant surprises in inflation or employment data. However, the central bank’s projections for 2026 point to just one additional cut — a stark contrast to the market’s expectation for two to three reductions. Historically, rate-cut forecasts can fluctuate considerably over longer horizons and don’t always weigh heavily on equities. Indeed, the past several years have shown that stocks can perform well in a higher-rate environment.
For investors, the Fed’s decision represents a supportive backdrop. With equity markets already at record highs, the risk heading into the meeting was a pushback against 2025 cut expectations. That didn’t materialize, but the absence of a more dovish tone kept market reaction subdued.
While markets may need a pause after strong gains, analysts expect investors to continue “buying the dip” so long as the U.S. economy avoids recession and corporate earnings remain robust. Historically, rate cuts outside of recessionary periods have served as a positive catalyst for equities. Sectors to watch include technology, small caps, housing-related stocks, real estate, gold, and Bitcoin.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment