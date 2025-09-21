Reese Witherspoon Changed Her Parenting Style After Being Burnt Out

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon is making minor tweaks in her parenting style after learning it the hard way.

As a mom to two young adults and a preteen, Reese Witherspoon is a bit burnt out, and she's very vocal about it, reports 'People' magazine.

In the September 20 episode of 'The Interview', the actress-producer, 49, said that after parenting for more than 25 years, she is a little worn out. Witherspoon shares her two eldest kids, daughter Ava Phillippe, 26, and son Deacon Phillippe, 21, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and her youngest, 12-year-old Tennessee James, with ex Jim Toth.

After the topic of motherhood arose during the podcast episode, titled 'How Reese Witherspoon Figured Out Who She Really Is', host Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked if she is“different as a parent this time around”.

Witherspoon's answer? Absolutely.“Oh, for sure. I'm exhausted”, the mom of three said.“I'm completely wrung-out and tired. Sometimes this exhaustion manifests, the actress then explained, in her redirecting Tennessee to his older siblings. Whenever I lose my cool”, she said,“I turn to my youngest and I go, 'You got to call your brother and sister. They wore me out. I'm so tired. Like, eat the cookie. Go to bed late. Just do it, you know, but like, think about how it's going to make you feel'. And then like beyond that, I'm so tired. I've been parenting for 25 years”.

As per 'People', later in the podcast episode, Witherspoon also talked about the guidance she gives her daughter, especially as she enters Hollywood herself. Ava made her acting debut in 'Doctor Odyssey' earlier this year.

"Well, it's interesting”, the 'Big Little Lies' star began,“because last year, she turned 25 and when I was 25, she was a year and a half old and I had just done Legally Blonde. And I was about to start Sweet Home Alabama. We just are living very different, different life existences, realities”.

Witherspoon went on to say that she's“so proud” of her daughter“for not being anything but herself, not trying to emulate me or be me. You know what I'm saying? Not trying to approximate my career or ... Ava's just cool”.