Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Yermak, Rubio Discuss Security Guarantees For Ukraine Ahead Of Leaders' Meeting

2025-09-21 01:06:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Yermak reported this on Telegram .

"I had a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor to the President Marco Rubio of the important meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States in New York," he said.

The two discussed preparations for security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as expanding cooperation in the military, defense, and economic spheres.

Read also: NSDC secretary, NATO official discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

During the conversation, Yermak thanked the U.S. for its consistent and constructive support aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Together with Marco Rubio, we emphasized the importance of the upcoming meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump as part of the ongoing dialogue between the two leaders, focused on achieving a just peace," he added.

Zelensky earlier told journalists that during his meeting with Trump in New York, scheduled for next week, he hopes to receive confirmation of the promised security guarantees.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN21092025000193011044ID1110089121

