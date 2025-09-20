Dr. Luis F. Garcia Launches Biomagnetism Online Training Program For Health And Wellness Professionals

Dr. Luis F. Garcia has launched a 25-hour Biomagnetism online training program offering modular lessons, reference tools, and legal/ethical guidance.

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Luis F. Garcia has officially launched a Biomagnetism online training program designed to offer structured, self-paced instruction for individuals interested in exploring the fundamentals and practical applications of biomagnetism.

The program draws from Dr. Garcia's in-person seminars and includes approximately 25 hours of recorded video instruction organized into multiple modules. It covers more than 300 biomagnetic pairs and provides participants with reference materials, a practitioner guidebook, and supplemental learning tools. It is designed for wellness practitioners, educators, and those pursuing continuing education in complementary health disciplines.

Key Features:

Modular Curriculum – Recorded lectures, reading assignments, and knowledge checks for self-paced learning.

Supplemental Tools – Practitioner guidebook, printable charts, and temporary access to a 3D anatomical reference app.

Educational Support – Q&A forum and optional virtual sessions for questions and course clarification.

Non-Clinical Framework – Educational use only; no clinical licensure or certification provided.

Legal Overview – Professional and ethical considerations from a legal consultant.

The training makes Biomagnetism education more accessible without requiring live attendance or prior formal experience. Familiarity with basic human anatomy may enhance comprehension.

In recognition of its quality and accessibility, Holistic Therapy Tribe has shortlisted this online training and listed it on their website , highlighting its relevance to the wellness and complementary health community.

“This format helps us present core biomagnetism material in a way that can be accessed globally and reviewed as needed,” said Dr. Garcia.“Our objective is to support structured, flexible learning for those interested in this field.”

The program is delivered entirely online and is available in regions where digital educational access is permitted by local laws. Participants are responsible for ensuring compliance with local regulations regarding scope of practice and educational use.

About Dr. Luis F. Garcia

Dr. Garcia has taught and practiced biomagnetism since 2008. His focus is on non-invasive, educational approaches to energy-based wellness modalities. He has trained both independent learners and licensed health professionals in the application of biomagnetism as a complementary tool for personal and professional development.

Disclaimer: This biomagnetism training is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Participation does not confer clinical authority or licensure. Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Participants are encouraged to consult applicable regulations in their region.

