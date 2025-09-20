California's First Broker-Only Real Estate Exam Prep Webinar Launches

Broker Only Prep Company Logo

Broker Only Prep LLC introduces live online webinars focused solely on the California Broker Exam, filling a major gap in real estate education.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Passing the California Real Estate Broker Exam is one of the toughest milestones for real estate professionals. Until now, candidates had to rely on generic prep programs built for salesperson exams or a mixture of both. Broker Only Prep LLC , a new California-based company, is changing that with the launch of its live, broker-only exam prep webinars - the first of their kind in the state.

Filling a Market Gap

Each year, thousands take the California Broker Exam, but more than half fail on their first attempt. Despite this, no prep program has focused solely on broker-specific content such as trust funds, supervision, subdivisions, and business opportunities.

What Makes It Different

Unlike traditional prep companies, Broker Only Prep LLC does not provide large question banks or endless flashcards. Instead, it delivers a 1-day live webinar taught by a licensed California Broker who has passed both the Salesperson and Broker exams.

Highlights include:

Broker-Specific Focus: Coverage of trust funds, supervision, escrow, and subdivisions.

Interactive Learning: Live Zoom sessions with real-time Q&A (chats)

Condensed Curriculum: Outlines, formula sheets, and flowcharts.

Affordable Pricing: Among the lowest in California for exam prep live courses.

“This program is intentionally niche,” the founder explained.“We recommend students pair our webinar with a question bank or mock exam program for extra practice. That way, they get repetition plus the broker-specific instruction they really need.”

Designed for Busy Professionals

The Broker Exam requires advanced knowledge of law, finance, valuation, and DRE compliance. Broker Only Prep LLC helps candidates zero in on these specific areas.

Courses are delivered via Zoom, with weekend sessions available. Registrants receive downloadable materials to continue studying after the webinar.

Commitment to Compliance and Privacy

Broker Only Prep LLC is a California-registered LLC headquartered in Laguna Beach. The company is clear that it is not affiliated with the California Department of Real Estate (DRE). Webinars include live captions, and materials are accessible for screen readers.

Customer information is used only for course registration and communication. The company does not sell or share personal data with third parties.

Why It Matters

The Broker license allows professionals to run their own brokerage, manage teams, and expand their careers. Yet the exam's high failure rate discourages many. Broker Only Prep LLC believes focused prep will give candidates the confidence to succeed.

“The Broker license opens doors,” said the founder.“Our mission is to help candidates clear this milestone with confidence.”

Availability

Broker Only Prep LLC is now accepting registrations for upcoming webinars. Candidates can join the waitlist or register at

.

About Broker Only Prep LLC

Broker Only Prep LLC is a California education company dedicated to preparing real estate professionals for the California Broker Exam. Founded by a licensed California Broker who has passed both exams, the company delivers niche, broker-specific prep through live webinars and focused materials.

