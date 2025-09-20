Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pezeshkian: Iran Won't Surrender Over Sanctions

Pezeshkian: Iran Won't Surrender Over Sanctions


2025-09-20 03:08:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that his country will "never surrender" amid "excessive demands" and sanctions from the West, Azernews reports.

"The West cannot stop us. They hit us in Natanz, but they are unaware that it is humans who built and will rebuild Natanz," Pezeshkian stated in televised remarks. "Through the 'snapback,' they block the road, but it is the brains and the thoughts that open or build the road," he added.

The comments come after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) rejected a resolution to extend Iran sanctions relief, effectively approving the reimposition of "snapback" sanctions on the country on September 28.

MENAFN20092025000195011045ID1110088504

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search