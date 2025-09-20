Pezeshkian: Iran Won't Surrender Over Sanctions
"The West cannot stop us. They hit us in Natanz, but they are unaware that it is humans who built and will rebuild Natanz," Pezeshkian stated in televised remarks. "Through the 'snapback,' they block the road, but it is the brains and the thoughts that open or build the road," he added.
The comments come after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) rejected a resolution to extend Iran sanctions relief, effectively approving the reimposition of "snapback" sanctions on the country on September 28.
