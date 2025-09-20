Jordanian Field Hospital In South Gaza Launches Blood Donation Drive
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 20 (Petra) – The Jordanian Field Hospital No 7 in southern Gaza held a blood donation campaign on Saturday to help bolster the enclave's strained healthcare system and provide life-saving support for patients and the wounded.
The campaign saw strong participation from hospital staff, reflecting the ongoing demand for blood transfusions amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The commander of the hospital's task force said the initiative is a timely effort to assist the Palestinian people during a critical period, adding that the hospital is committed to its humanitarian and medical mission, carried out with dedication to the people of Gaza.
The hospital director said that such campaigns demonstrate the deep sense of solidarity and cooperation between the Jordanians and the Palestinians.
He added that medical teams are working tirelessly to deliver high-quality healthcare despite the severe challenges facing the Gaza's health sector.
Since beginning operations on July 20, the Jordanian Field Hospital No 7 has provided medical care to more than 40,000 patients and performed 2,564 surgeries.
Amman, September 20 (Petra) – The Jordanian Field Hospital No 7 in southern Gaza held a blood donation campaign on Saturday to help bolster the enclave's strained healthcare system and provide life-saving support for patients and the wounded.
The campaign saw strong participation from hospital staff, reflecting the ongoing demand for blood transfusions amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The commander of the hospital's task force said the initiative is a timely effort to assist the Palestinian people during a critical period, adding that the hospital is committed to its humanitarian and medical mission, carried out with dedication to the people of Gaza.
The hospital director said that such campaigns demonstrate the deep sense of solidarity and cooperation between the Jordanians and the Palestinians.
He added that medical teams are working tirelessly to deliver high-quality healthcare despite the severe challenges facing the Gaza's health sector.
Since beginning operations on July 20, the Jordanian Field Hospital No 7 has provided medical care to more than 40,000 patients and performed 2,564 surgeries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment