Jordanian Field Hospital In South Gaza Launches Blood Donation Drive

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 20 (Petra) – The Jordanian Field Hospital No 7 in southern Gaza held a blood donation campaign on Saturday to help bolster the enclave's strained healthcare system and provide life-saving support for patients and the wounded.The campaign saw strong participation from hospital staff, reflecting the ongoing demand for blood transfusions amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.The commander of the hospital's task force said the initiative is a timely effort to assist the Palestinian people during a critical period, adding that the hospital is committed to its humanitarian and medical mission, carried out with dedication to the people of Gaza.The hospital director said that such campaigns demonstrate the deep sense of solidarity and cooperation between the Jordanians and the Palestinians.He added that medical teams are working tirelessly to deliver high-quality healthcare despite the severe challenges facing the Gaza's health sector.Since beginning operations on July 20, the Jordanian Field Hospital No 7 has provided medical care to more than 40,000 patients and performed 2,564 surgeries.