Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Crown Prince, French Pres. Discuss Organizing Int'l Conf. For Peace In Palestine


2025-09-20 03:05:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud discussed Saturday, in a phone call, with French President Emmanuel Macron organizing an international conference on the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution at the summit level on September 22, 2025.
The summit aims to help end the war in Gaza and achieve peace leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state, the Saudi Royal Court said in a press statement.
Both sides commended the United Nations General Assembly's adoption with an overwhelming majority of the New York Declaration issued by the High-level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, which held during the period from July 28-30, 2025.
They also highlighted the increasing number of countries announcing their intention to recognize the State of Palestine, reflecting the growing international consensus to advance toward a peaceful future that enables the Palestinian people to realize their legitimate right to establish an independent state. (end)
kns


MENAFN20092025000071011013ID1110088447

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search