Saudi Crown Prince, French Pres. Discuss Organizing Int'l Conf. For Peace In Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud discussed Saturday, in a phone call, with French President Emmanuel Macron organizing an international conference on the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution at the summit level on September 22, 2025.
The summit aims to help end the war in Gaza and achieve peace leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state, the Saudi Royal Court said in a press statement.
Both sides commended the United Nations General Assembly's adoption with an overwhelming majority of the New York Declaration issued by the High-level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, which held during the period from July 28-30, 2025.
They also highlighted the increasing number of countries announcing their intention to recognize the State of Palestine, reflecting the growing international consensus to advance toward a peaceful future that enables the Palestinian people to realize their legitimate right to establish an independent state. (end)
