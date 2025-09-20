Celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day with Hook & Jill by Andrea Jones
Award-Winning Novel Hook & Jill by Andrea Jones Sails into Readers’ Hearts
Ahoy, mateys! What better way to honor Talk Like a Pirate Day than by diving into a tale where Captain Hook himself takes center stage? Hook & Jill by Andrea Jones (Reginetta Press, ISBN: 9780982371497) invites readers to explore a darker, more seductive side of Neverland—one where Wendy Darling discovers that growing up comes with peril, temptation, and irresistible danger.
In this provocative reimagining of J.M. Barrie’s timeless classic, Wendy begins by seeking her happily-ever-after with Peter Pan. But the Lost Boys are growing up, Peter harbors unsettling secrets, and the island’s most notorious villain waits in the shadows. Captain Hook—charismatic, manipulative, and undeniably dangerous—emerges as a force who challenges Wendy’s heart, her courage, and her future.
Jones, known worldwide as Capitana Red-Hand in the pirate brotherhood Under the Black Flag, brings an insider’s authenticity to her portrayal of Hook, Wendy, and Neverland’s darker edges. The novel has garnered acclaim as the first installment in the award-winning Hook & Jill Saga, praised for its lush prose, daring imagination, and fearless exploration of Barrie’s original themes.
So, whether ye be a landlubber or a lifelong pirate at heart, Hook & Jill makes the perfect companion for Talk Like a Pirate Day. Grab a copy, pour some rum, and prepare to sail into a story where the line between good and evil is as treacherous as the seas.
Hook & Jill is available at Amazon, Bookshop, Barnes & Noble, and other major booksellers.
About the Author
Andrea Jones is the award-winning author of the Hook & Jill Saga, a series of Neverland novels for adult readers that reimagine J.M. Barrie’s timeless world with daring originality. A graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she studied Oral Interpretation of Literature, Jones built a career in television production with CBS and PBS affiliates before turning her storytelling talents to fiction. She also serves as editor of the Reginetta Press Classics Restoration program, which preserves beloved manuscripts such as Peter and Wendy: The Restored Text, restoring Barrie’s 1911 original edition. Known globally as Capitana Red-Hand in the online pirate brotherhood Under the Black Flag and as a member of the Brethren of the Great Lakes re-enactment troupe, Jones brings both scholarship and swashbuckling spirit to her writing. She lives near Chicago, where her “home port” anchors her adventures.
Connect with Andrea Online:
Website:
Facebook:
Bookstore Links:
Amazon:
BookShop.org:
Barnes & Noble:
Thrift Books: #edition=6821324&idiq=62625605
Kobo:
