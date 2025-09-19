Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Elon Musk's Neuralink Reportedly Plans To Translate Thoughts Into Text With Brain Implant Device

Elon Musk's Neuralink Reportedly Plans To Translate Thoughts Into Text With Brain Implant Device


2025-09-19 03:19:43
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Elon Musk's Neuralink is reportedly exploring the use of its brain implant device to translate thoughts into text, aiming to enable people with speech impairments to communicate.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that Neuralink plans to launch a clinical trial in the U.S. in October for this purpose. The company also hopes to have its device in a healthy person by 2030, the report added. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN19092025007385015968ID1110086192

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search