RCMP Seizes C$56M From Tradeogre, Dismantles Non-KYC Exchange In Record Canada Bust

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Canada has executed its largest cryptocurrency seizure to date, taking control of C$56 million (~US$40M) from the non-KYC exchange TradeOgre and shutting the platform down.

Authorities say a year-long probe led by the RCMP's Money Laundering Investigative Team began in June 2024 following a Europol tip. The move marks the first time Canadian law enforcement has dismantled a crypto exchange.

According to coverage citing the RCMP release, investigators allege TradeOgre failed to register with FINTRAC as a money services business and skipped KYC, allowing criminal proceeds to move through the venue. The RCMP says the seized on-platform data will be analyzed and charges may follow.

TradeOgre, best known for thin-liquidity markets and privacy-coin pairs, went offline in late July 2025, fueling user complaints and speculation in forums. (Authorities have not attributed the downtime publicly.) Industry reports now link that period to the RCMP operation.

Precedent in Canada: It's the first exchange takedown cited by Canadian police, signaling a tougher posture toward non-compliant platforms serving Canadians

FINTRAC obligations: Canadian-facing crypto platforms are typically required to register with FINTRAC and maintain AML programs (KYC, monitoring, reporting). FINTRAC's MSB registry and guidance outline those duties. Cross-border leads: The case underscores how Europol and national units share intelligence that can trigger enforcement well beyond a platform's claimed“offshore” status. Related Europol actions this year show rising cross-border pressure on crypto crime.



Funds frozen/seized: Authorities say C$56M in digital assets were secured; forfeiture and victim-return processes can be lengthy and depend on court orders. Early community chatter suggests some innocent balances may be caught up pending resolution, but that's not addressed in official materials. Privacy-coin liquidity: With TradeOgre offline, niche altcoin and privacy-coin pairs lose a venue. Forum threads had already flagged withdrawal risks once the site went dark; any reimbursement outcomes will hinge on legal proceedings. (No official user-recovery plan is published at this time.)

