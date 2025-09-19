MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Inspection Management Software Market Reach USD 23.0 Billion Growing at 12.8% CAGR by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global inspection management software market was valued at $7.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $23 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 227 Pages) at:Driving FactorsRise in the adoption of the business automation process for seamless inspection, surge in demand for streamlining inspection tasks, and presence of regulatory standards for product safety and environmental protection drive the growth of the global inspection management software market. Shutdown of businesses and travel in various countries across the globe, supply chain constraints and shortage of skilled workforce during the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.Market SegmentationThe global inspection management software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into solution and services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segregated into on-premises and cloud. By organization size, it is classified into small to medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on industry vertical, it is segregated into aerospace and defense, manufacturing, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, consumer goods and retail, IT & telecom, healthcare and life sciences, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players analyzed in the global inspection management software market report include Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systems, Hexagon, MetricStream Inc., Oracle Corporation, Penta Technologies, Inc., PTC, SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Wolters Kluwer NV.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global inspection management software market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.Based on component, the solution segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global inspection management software market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly around three-fifths of the global inspection management software market. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CGAR of 15.5% during the forecast period.Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global inspection management software market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The small and medium enterprises segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (227 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global inspection management software market, owing to the presence of lockdowns as imposed by the governments of numerous countries around the world.● Lockdowns resulted in temporary shutdown of various businesses and reduced transportation which adversely impacted the market growth.● In addition, supple chain challenges among companies and shortage of skilled workforce due to the prevalence of strict social distancing restrictions from the government further aggravated the impact on the market.● The inspection management software industry is likely to prosper in the upcoming years after the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic scenario.● Moreover, many companies have incorporated new strategies such as business expansion and new product launches to support end-users in their work of seamless inspection in these crucial times.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 