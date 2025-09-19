Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Drugs Analysis Report 2025: Latest Innovations, Promising Drugs, And Clinical Advancements In Ophthalmology

DelveInsight's,“ Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline landscape. It covers the Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report



On 08 September 2025, Hoffmann-La Roche conducted a first in-human study to investigate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of zifibancimig administered through intravitreal (IVT) injections and via the Port Delivery (PD) implant in participants with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

On 03 September 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim initiated a study is open to people 50 years or older with an eye condition called geographic atrophy. The purpose of this study is to compare a medicine called BI 771716 with a medicine called pegcetacoplan. BI 771716 is being developed to treat people with geographic atrophy. Pegcetacoplan is a medicine already used to treat people with geographic atrophy.

DelveInsight's Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment.

The leading Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies such as AbbVie, RemeGen, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Theratocular Biotek, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Clearside Biomedical, BenoBio, Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Surrozen, Anida Pharma, Belite Bio, Inc, Luxa Biotechnology LLC and others. Promising Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapies such as rhuFab V2 (ranibizumab), VOY-101, Anecortave Acetate, bevacizumab, ranibizumab, KH658, Iptacopan (LNP023), MG-O-1002, Brolucizumab and others.

The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Overview

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a chronic, progressive eye disease that primarily affects individuals over the age of 50. It damages the macula, the central part of the retina, leading to blurred or complete loss of central vision, while peripheral vision usually remains intact. AMD is classified into two main types: dry (atrophic) and wet (neovascular), with dry AMD being more common but less severe. Risk factors include aging, genetics, smoking, and high blood pressure. Currently, there is no cure, but treatments aim to slow disease progression and manage symptoms. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) typically presents with a gradual loss of central vision, making it difficult to read, recognize faces, or perform tasks requiring fine visual detail.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Emerging Drugs Profile

Surabgene Lomparvovec: AbbVie

Surabgene Lomparvovec (ABBV‐RGX‐314) is an investigational one-time gene therapy being developed by AbbVie in collaboration with REGENXBIO. It utilizes an AAV8 viral vector to deliver a gene encoding an anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody fragment, aiming to inhibit abnormal blood vessel growth in the retina. The therapy is being evaluated in both subretinal and suprachoroidal delivery formats for chronic retinal conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Interim Phase 2 data have shown promising results, including a significant reduction (up to 97%) in the need for supplemental anti-VEGF injections and stable visual acuity outcomes. Two pivotal Phase 3 trials-ATMOSPHERE (subretinal delivery) and ASCENT (suprachoroidal delivery)-are currently ongoing, with topline data expected in 2026. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Age Related Macular Degeneration.

Elamipretide Stealth BioTherapeutics

Elamipretide, developed by Stealth BioTherapeutics, is a mitochondria-targeting tetrapeptide designed to bind cardiolipin in the inner mitochondrial membrane, thereby enhancing ATP production and reducing oxidative stress . Currently in late-stage development across several indications, it is the subject of the global Phase III ReNEW trial for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), evaluating daily subcutaneous dosing to slow photoreceptor loss, with topline data expected in 2026. Earlier Phase II results supported the FDA's recognition of ellipsoid zone attenuation as a valid endpoint and elamipretide holds Fast Track designation for dry AMD, its application for Barth syndrome is under FDA review after a recent resubmission request, with the agency showing openness to accelerated approval based on muscle-strength endpoints.

Iptacopan: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Iptacopan (LNP023) is an oral complement factor B inhibitor being developed by Novartis as a potential treatment for early to intermediate age-related macular degeneration (AMD), aimed at reducing progression to late-stage disease. It is currently in a Phase II, randomized, placebo-controlled proof‐of‐concept trial, enrolling patients aged ≥50 who have early/intermediate AMD in one eye and neovascular AMD in the other; the study's primary goal is to prevent progression to atrophy or late-stage AMD over two years. As an oral therapy, it offers a major advantage over current intravitreal treatments by potentially improving patient compliance, convenience, and safety in elderly populations eliminating injection-related risks. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Age Related Macular Degeneration.

BBRP 11001: BenoBio

BBRP 11001, also known as BBC‐1501, is an investigational small-molecule inhibitor developed by BenoBio that targets BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) proteins. It is designed to modulate epigenetic mechanisms underlying inflammation and angiogenesis, making it a promising candidate for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The therapy is currently undergoing a Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial (NCT05803785) in Australia, where it is being evaluated for safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy in patients who have shown inadequate response to standard anti-VEGF treatments. Administered via intravitreal injection, BBRP 11001 is being tested in ascending doses ranging from 1.25 μg to 5 μg. Following the initiation of this first-in-human trial in mid-2024, a Phase 2 study is anticipated in 2025. If successful, BBRP 11001 could offer a novel, epigenetically driven therapeutic option for managing chronic retinal diseases. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Age Related Macular Degeneration.

SZN 8143: Surrozen

SZN 8143 is an innovative trispecific antibody candidate from Surrozen, leveraging their Wnt pathway–modulating SWAP platform to address serious retinal diseases. It uniquely combines Fzd4 agonism, VEGF antagonism, and IL 6 antagonism, aiming to not only suppress pathological angiogenesis but also promote healthy vessel regrowth and reduce inflammation-offering potential therapeutic advantages over standard anti VEGF monotherapy in diabetic macular edema, wet AMD, and uveitic macular edema. Currently in advanced preclinical development, Surrozen is preparing to advance SZN 8143 toward IND-enabling studies alongside its sister candidate SZN 8141, supported by a focused $175 million funding round aimed at accelerating these ophthalmology programs. Given its trispecific mechanism and strategic development plan, SZN 8143 represents a hopeful new approach to treating retinopathies with multifaceted pathological components. Currently, the drug is in the Preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of Age Related Macular Degeneration.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies

The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Age-Related Macular Degeneration with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Age-Related Macular Degeneration market.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

