Amlogic To Acquire CMIND-SEMI, Supercharging Its Aiot And Connectivity Strategy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amlogic, a world-leading fabless semiconductor company, announced a major step in its strategic expansion: the planned acquisition of CMIND-SEMI. It is a highly innovative technology company specializing in wireless communication, with a strong portfolio of products for IoT, connected vehicles, and smart terminals. This move is set to dramatically accelerate Amlogic's push into next-generation connectivity, reinforcing its position at the forefront of the AIoT revolution.By acquiring CMIND-SEMI's highly-skilled R&D team and their robust portfolio of wireless communication technologies, Amlogic is building a formidable, all-encompassing communication stack. The integration of CMIND-SEMI's expertise in cellular communication with Amlogic's existing Wi-Fi and optical technologies creates a powerful, multi-dimensional tech foundation. This isn't just about adding new capabilities; it's about unlocking new opportunities.This synergistic combination will enable Amlogic to extend its reach far beyond the home and into new frontiers. The newly formed "cellular + optical + Wi-Fi" stack provides the foundational technology to power devices across vast distances. This opens the door to expansive new markets, from smart cities and industrial automation to public safety and smart logistics. This expansion leverages Amlogic's deep relationships with over 250 global operators, bringing unparalleled value to our partners and customers and significantly broadening our technical moat in the pan-AIoT sector.Looking ahead, this acquisition solidifies our commitment to smart edge devices. The new technology stack will create technical and commercial synergy between our core application chips and the newly integrated communication chips. While it will also enhance our ability to serve the demanding automotive sector, our primary focus is on expanding our market footprint and delivering world-class, integrated solutions that will power a more connected and intelligent world.About AmlogicAmlogic is a world-leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development, and application of high-intelligence system-on-chips (SoCs). As a result of its cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, the company has actively expanded into new areas including edge AI processors, wireless connectivity, and automotive electronics - ushering in a new era of smart living.By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies - including multimedia processing, AI accelerators, state-of-the-art security systems, and advanced CPUs and GPUs - customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with world-class performance.Amlogic is dedicated to sustainability and implements state-of-the-art silicon processing techniques along with advanced power management solutions. Founded in Silicon Valley, Amlogic has R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide. Learn more

