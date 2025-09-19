Saba Azad Talks About Women-Led Narratives Going Beyond The Stereotypical

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress-singer Saba Azad feels happy by the growing shift in the entertainment industry towards more inclusive and gender-sensitive storytelling.

Sharing her thoughts on the evolving landscape for women in film and OTT content, Saba, who has been known for her eclectic choices both as an actor and a musician, told IANS:“I think things are changing for the better and I'm happy to be a part of the change.”

She added:“Decision makers are seeing women as a sizeable percentage of the audience and finally telling stories that are relevant to the female population. We still have a long way to go but it's a start.”

Saba's latest“Bandar (Monkey In A Cage)” was showcased at the Special Presentations section at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

“Bandar”, which explores power, trauma and memory, revolves around the story of a superstar accused of rape, highlighting the injustices within the legal system.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and directed by Anurag Kashyap,“Bandar” also features Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, and Sapna Pabbi in key roles.

She was recently seen in 'Songs of Paradise,' which is an ode to Raj Begum's inspiring music and journey that is complemented by the soulful composition of Abhay Sopori and vocals of Masrat Un Nissa that enlivens the rich musical legacy and the captivating backdrop of the valley.

Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, 'Songs of Paradise' is available to stream on Prime Video.

Upon the release of“Songs Of Paradise,” Saba's boyfriend and actor Hrithik Roshan heaped praise on her on Instagram.

Hrithik wrote:“The genuine praise I'm hearing all around for the makers, technicians and artists associated with Songs Of Paradise is truly heartening. I watched this movie in its rough form many months ago, and I remember being touched to my core. Tears that filled me up with such deep love especially for the character of Zeba.”

He added,“The humongous applause this movie is getting today has restored my infallible faith in the universe. You get what you deserve. And you @sabazad for the incredible artiste you are, for the exquisite art you create, deserve all the applause coming your way..”

“I have seen your struggle, the helplessness, the frustrations, the agony that so many amazing artistes suffer from - of craving the basic right to opportunity that genuine talent deserves in a business that demands "followers" before the "actor". Which is why today I feel the lightness of unbridled joy watching you get what you deserve.”

“And you my love deserve the world and more. This performance goes down as my top 10 performances ever.

Hrithik concluded the post with an endearing confession that read,“Rock on baby My heart is full. I love you.”