Award-Winning Authors Dan Baldwin And George Sewell Uncover Millennia-Old Encounters With Sky People, Using Pendulum Dowsing To Bridge The Gap Between Humans And Extraterrestrials

MENAFN - GetNews) Acclaimed paranormal researchers and authors Dan Baldwin and George Sewell blend decades of psychic investigation, pendulum dowsing, and historical research to uncover humanity's encounters with Sky People, exploring UFO phenomena, spirit communication, and ancient wisdom in The Sky People and Our Ancestors.







Dan Baldwin and George Sewell are acclaimed authors, researchers, and explorers of the paranormal, human consciousness, and storytelling. Baldwin is an award-winning writer of mysteries, thrillers, Westerns, and paranormal non-fiction, and has ghostwritten or co-authored more than 75 books. His works, including They Are Not Yet Lost, How Find Me Lost Me, and The Practical Pendulum, have earned recognition from the Book Excellence Awards, National Indie Excellence Awards, Best Book Awards, and more. A certified clinical hypnotherapist and expert pendulum dowser, Baldwin has applied his skills in investigations helping locate missing persons and studying paranormal phenomena across the Southwest.

Sewell is a playwright, author, and educator. He holds advanced degrees in Drama & Communications and Counseling and received the Louisiana Division of the Arts Fellowship for playwriting. His books include Habits, Patterns, and Thoughts That Go Bump in the Night, The Krismere, Kate (his interactions with a spirit) and A Gnome, A Candle, and Me. Sewell explores human behavior, personal transformation, and the paranormal.

Together, Baldwin and Sewell created a public awareness program for the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Drug Abuse that was cited as exemplary and recommended as a national model by the federal Center for Substance Abuse Prevention. They also co-authored The Abduction of Lindsey Higgins and The Sky People and Our Ancestors, blending UFO phenomena, the spirit world, and investigative research to captivate both readers and researchers alike.

This one-on-one interview shares Baldwin and Sewell's background and experience in writing The Sky People and Our Ancestors.

Tell us about The Sky People and Our Ancestors.

For thousands of years, humans may have walked alongside visitors from the stars. Now, through psychic investigation and ancient sites, the truth is coming to light.

In The Sky People and Our Ancestors, we take readers on a groundbreaking journey into the ancient world, exploring encounters with mysterious Sky People found in myths across the globe. Our investigations span sacred sites in Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah, using pendulum dowsing, psychic mediums, and communication with highly evolved entities to uncover humanity's connection to these star visitors.

From a 4,000-year-old medicine man at Poverty Point (Louisiana) who acted as a bridge between his people and the Sky People, to astonishing revelations about ancient civilizations, our research challenges conventional history and the limits of human understanding. Presented without filtering or bias, this book delivers startling, mind-expanding insights into UFO phenomena, the spirit world, and the echoes of our ancestors' extraordinary experiences.

If you're fascinated by ancient mysteries, paranormal investigation, and the unknown, this is a journey you won't want to miss.

What inspired you to write The Sky People and Our Ancestors?

Our inspiration for The Sky People and Our Ancestors grew from decades of exploring the paranormal, UFO phenomena, and human consciousness. While investigating abductee cases and other extraordinary events, including those documented in our earlier book, The Abduction of Lindsey Higgins – The UFO Phenomenon, the Spirit World and Beyond, we noticed recurring accounts of ancient peoples interacting with what they called“Sky People” or“Star People.” To understand these encounters firsthand, we turned to the source: the spirits of Native Americans who had historically served as intermediaries with these beings.

Our backgrounds in pendulum dowsing and psychic investigation were central to this work. Dan has practiced pendulum dowsing for over fifteen years, initially using it to help locate missing persons, while George joined in applying the technique to study paranormal and UFO cases. Through intensive sessions at sacred sites across Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah, we discovered patterns that suggest these Sky People were not gods, but consistent, intelligent presences shaping human culture and evolution.

The book blends these investigations with historical research to offer readers a groundbreaking perspective on history, consciousness, and the unseen forces that may have guided human civilization.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

Our research reveals that encounters with the Sky People was a common occurrence for Native Americans. It was part of an ongoing, two-way exchange of wisdom and culture that shaped history, culture and spirituality in profound ways.







Purchasing the Book

The Sky People and Our Ancestors has received positive reviews from well-known literary organizations, authors, and reviewers around the world. Book Excellence writes,“Baldwin and Sewell take readers on a mind-expanding journey where UFO phenomena, spirit communication, and ancient wisdom intersect. An unforgettable, eye-opening read.”

The book is available for sale on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Nook, Google Play, and other online bookstores. Readers are encouraged to purchase their copy today:

To connect with Dan Baldwin, visit and , or find him on Facebook. To connect with George Sewell, visit: .