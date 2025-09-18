Healing Paws For Warriors Shares Service Dog Etiquette Tips For National Service Dog Month

Healing Paws for Warriors graduate and Board Member Monika Baltazar and her service dog, Buddy

Healing Paws for Warriors representatives Dennis Krebs, Chris Krebs, Sam Hay, Monika Baltazar, and her service dog Buddy pose with Cody Kearns, owner of Tru Plumbing and Gas at the company's check presentation on September 8th, 2025.

Healing Paws for Warriors shares how to interact with service dogs and how local support is helping veterans thrive.

- Dennis Krebs, Executive Director of Healing Paws for WarriorsFORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- September is National Service Dog Month, a celebration of the life-changing work of service animals and the role they play in supporting disabled people. Healing Paws for Warriors , a Fort Walton Beach nonprofit that pairs trained rescue dogs with veterans living with PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and military sexual trauma, has some important reminders for how to interact with service dogs."For dog lovers, it's natural to want to give attention to dogs we see out and about. We want to remind the public that service dogs are not pets," explained Executive Director Dennis Krebs. "They're highly trained partners dedicated to their handlers' safety. Distracting, petting, or feeding a service dog without permission can put the handler at risk. A little bit of consideration can make a big difference."Krebs encourages the community to follow some simple guidelines when encountering a service dog in public:. Always ask permission before approaching or petting a service dog. Don't be offended if the handler says no.. Teach your children to never pet any dog they don't know without asking permission.. Don't offer food, treats, or toys to a service dog. This can disrupt training or cause health issues.. Avoid distracting noises or gestures that could break the dog's focus.. Remember that service dogs are on duty, even when they appear calm or relaxed.. Above all, be mindful and respectful of the dog's handler. You never know what anyone is going through.Healing Paws for Warriors provides trained service dogs to veterans at no cost, relying on donations from the local community. In August, Niceville business Tru Plumbing and Gas selected HP4Ws as its monthly“Making Waves” charity partner, contributing $10 per completed plumbing service call. With 169 completed calls in August, the company contributed $1,690 to help pay for the cost of rescuing dogs and providing training, veterinary care, and dog food.“Our veterans sacrifice so much. Healing Paws for Warriors gives back to the brave ones who put their lives on the line,” said Cody Kearns, owner of Tru Plumbing and Gas.“We're so proud we could play a role in supporting their mission to save the lives of shelter dogs and veterans facing invisible injuries.”"Healing Paws for Warriors is grateful for the support of community-minded businesses like Tru Plumbing and Gas, whose partnership helps raise awareness of our mission and ensures our services remain free for the veterans we serve,” said Dennis Krebs.About Healing Paws for WarriorsHealing Paws for Warriors is a veteran-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Fort Walton Beach, FL, dedicated to rescuing shelter dogs and training them as service dogs for veterans living with PTSD, TBI, and military sexual trauma. The organization works to raise awareness about the veteran suicide crisis while providing these services at no cost to veterans, restoring independence and hope and saving lives on both ends of the leash.Each class of Battle Buddies completes an intensive 2–3-month training that involves community access to a variety of places along the Emerald Coast from Pensacola to Panama City. Healing Paws for Warriors has graduated and saved the lives of more than 70 pairs of Battle Buddies over the past 10 years. The organization's next training class begins on September 22nd, 2025. Learn more at healingpawsforwarriors.About Tru Plumbing and GasTru Plumbing and Gas is a family-owned and operated plumbing company based in Niceville, FL and serving Okaloosa, Walton, and Santa Rosa counties. The company is committed to giving back to the community through its Making Waves initiative, which donates a portion of every completed service call to a local nonprofit each month. Learn more at truplumbingandgas.Media Contacts:Sam HayExecutive Assistant, Healing Paws for Warriors(850) 716-8198...P.O. Box 4373Fort Walton Beach, FL 32549Cody KearnsCEO, Tru Plumbing and Gas(850) 533-1252...4612 E Highway 20Niceville, FL 32578

