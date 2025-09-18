Lingokids Raises $120M In Funding To Expand Its Position As The #1 Interactive App For Kids

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingokids , the #1 interactive app for kids aged 2-8 and trusted by more than 185 million families worldwide, has successfully secured $120 million USD in new financing. This funding round, a combination of equity and go-to-market investment, was spearheaded by Bullhound Capital and General Catalyst's Customer Value Fund , with the participation of Nextalia Ventures and other existing investors. This substantial investment will accelerate Lingokids' expansion of guilt-free, engaging, and educational content for kids, while also unlocking the power of AI to dramatically increase the speed and variety of content production.

As part of the company's growth plan, it will integrate even more beloved third-party brands and characters into its trusted PlaylearningTM universe, elevating it to become the ultimate digital destination for kids. By continuing to scale and adapt its content pipeline, Lingokids will be able to offer an ever-growing range of experiences that meet each child's unique interests while teaching key concepts they need to learn. The result: highly personalized, high-quality learning journeys designed to engage and inspire children worldwide.

“This marks a new era for Lingokids, as we accelerate our mission to pioneer a new way of learning by evolving from a single-IP app into a multi-IP platform,” said Cristóbal Viedma, CEO and founder of Lingokids.“With this funding, we will unlock the ability to deliver more personalized, diverse, and high-quality content for kids everywhere, all in a safe environment that parents can trust. In an era characterized by diminishing attention spans and a plethora of passive consumption options, providing access to high-quality content that skillfully blends entertainment with education is essential. Gen AI will enable us to scale this vision and bring it to more families around the world, faster, while every curriculum remains designed and guided by parents, and educators.”

Ranked the #1 interactive app for kids in downloads across iOS and Android, and trusted by more than 185 million families worldwide, Lingokids continues to innovate and expand its catalog of edutainment content. The brand leans heavily into entertainment to keep kids engaged, while collaborating with educational leaders like NASA to create space lessons, Stanford Scientists for nutritional insights, and the World Literacy Foundation to teach children reading and spelling fundamentals. Additionally, the app features exclusive partnership content with iconic brands, including Pocoyo and Blippi .

“Lingokids stands out among the sea of content resources for children today, providing the only guilt-free screen time in a safe yet entertaining environment,” added Hugh Campbell, Co-founder and Partner at Bullhound Capital.“As supporters of Lingokids' mission, our continued investment will help the company scale its global platform with engaging and interactive content that kids love and parents trust.”

Launched in 2015, Lingokids was designed to address a significant gap in the children's learning app market. It created an entertaining app that engages children through interactive play and self-exploration. Unlike other platforms that prioritize passive content consumption, Lingokids offers interactive and personalized experiences. Children progress at their own pace through content tailored to their age and developmental level in a safe environment. Moreover, Lingokids' scientifically-validated PlaylearningTM approach makes learning fun and enriching, covering subjects such as math, literacy, science, and social-emotional learning (SEL) to ignite curiosity and imagination in each session.

“We continue to see incredible momentum in the edtech sector, particularly when it comes to resources for helping young children on their learning journey,” said Pranav Singhvi, Managing Director at General Catalyst.“With this investment we are proud to support Cris and the team at Lingokids in expanding their ability to deliver highly engaging, safe, ad-free content to kids and families around the globe.”

To further shape this continued growth, Campbell has joined the Lingokids board of directors.

Lingokids is an edutainment and media company behind the #1 interactive app for kids aged 2-8. With more than 185M+ downloads around the world, the Lingokids app is packed with thousands of shows, songs and interactive games kids love-all fun, safe and educational.

Its unique PlaylearningTM methodology puts kids at the center of the Lingokids universe-allowing them to develop academic knowledge and build modern life skills in a safe, age-appropriate, ad-free environment designed for independent exploration. For more information, please visit .

