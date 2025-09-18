Constellation West And Patero Form Strategic Alliance To Safeguard Federal Systems Against The Coming Quantum Era

Constellation West and Patero form Strategic Alliance

Companies to help federal agencies accelerate preparedness with a unified, future-proof approach to secure the nation's most sensitive systems.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Constellation West, a leader in mission-critical cybersecurity, nuclear deterrence support, and trusted solutions for the highest echelons of U.S. military command, today announced a strategic partnership with Patero, a pioneer in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) inventory, assessment, remediation, and continuous monitoring solutions. Through Patero's PanoQoR software for cryptographic inventory and risk assessment, and its CryptoQoR solution for PQC remediation, the two companies will help federal agencies accelerate preparedness for the coming quantum day (“Q-Day”) - the point at which quantum computing renders today's encryption methods obsolete.

“Patero is honored to join forces with Constellation West, whose unmatched expertise in nuclear deterrence, cybersecurity, and work with the most senior levels of military leadership sets the standard for trust and capability in this critical domain,” said Crick Waters, CEO, Patero.“Together, we will bring the federal sector a unified migration approach to quantum-resistant networks and security for the nation's most sensitive systems against the emerging quantum threat.”

Michael Reingruber, Chief Revenue Officer, Constellation West, added:“We conducted an exhaustive search for the right partner to help federal agencies address this unprecedented challenge. Patero stood apart, - offering the comprehensive inventory, assessment, remediation, and continuous monitoring capabilities essential to ensure federal systems remain secure as we enter the quantum era.”

As part of the partnership, Constellation West is introducing Q-COMET, a pioneering end-to-end framework designed specifically for the federal sector. Q-COMET integrates quantum solution development with deployment, compliance, and mission continuity-something not yet available in other platforms.

The Constellation West–Patero alliance will enable federal clients to:

.Identify and catalog cryptographic assets across enterprise and mission environments

.Assess vulnerabilities and prioritize migration paths in alignment with federal post-quantum mandates, including NIST SP 800-227, NIST SP 1800-38, and NSA's Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0 (CNSA 2.0)

.Remediate risks while preserving mission continuity and operational readiness across classified and unclassified systems

.Continuously monitor compliance with evolving standards and directives to ensure enduring protection against quantum-enabled adversaries

By combining deep mission expertise, advanced technology from Patero, and the unique capabilities of Q-COMET, this partnership delivers a clear and compliant path to post-quantum readiness - safeguarding U.S. government operations while ensuring mission continuity in an increasingly complex threat environment.

About Constellation West

Client/Server Software Solutions, Inc. dba Constellation West is a cyber security and information solutions provider to a wide variety of Department of Defense (DoD) and federal government agencies. Founded in 1997 by Lisa N. Wolford, Constellation West is a service-disabled, veteran-owned women small business with offices in Vienna, VA and Bellevue, NE. For more information about Constellation West and its solutions, visit or contact Gus Weiss at ....

About Patero

Patero is a leader in quantum secure communications. Patero is privately held and based in the Quantum Startup Foundry at the University of Maryland, College Park. For more information, visit . For investment opportunities, contact company CEO Crick Waters at ....

