Ethan Hawke On Physical Transformation For 'Blue Moon'

Actor and writer Ethan Hawke opened up on the physical transformation and the difference he observed in how he was treated after he went from blue eyes to brown for his new film, Blue Moon, according to a report in People.

He discussed wearing brown contacts and shaving his head to portray Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart.

"It's funny, I've read reviews that cite the prosthetics or a bald cap or all these different things, none of which is there," Hawke said, adding, The different eye colour "somehow changed my face dramatically," he said, "in a way that I didn't understand or anticipate."

"But I found the eyes had the biggest impact. And I noticed it right away with my cast mates. They were like, everybody treated me differently, the height, obviously, the hair, obviously, the body language, the voice. There were a lot of things that went into creating this character, but I found the eyes the most dramatic," he said, as quoted by People.

Directed by Richard Linklater, Blue Moon also stars Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott.

According to a synopsis, the film finds "legendary lyricist Lorenz Hart (Hawke) bravely facing the future as his professional and private life unravels at the opening night party for his former partner's hit show Oklahoma!."

"By the time this night is over," the synopsis added, "Hart will have confronted both a world that no longer values his talent and the seeming impossibility of love."

Hawke spoke on his physical transformation, saying, "My wife didn't like it. And I didn't like that."

The actor married Ryan in 2008. They share Clementine, 17, and Indiana, 14, and Hawke is also dad to Maya, 27, and Levon, 23, with ex-wife Uma Thurman.